The Street Profits vs Austin Theory & Ángel Garza. Wrestlemania 36 preview.

The Street Profits vs Austin Theory & Ángel Garza can be a Wrestlemania fight that will surprise us all.

These 4 wrestlers will experience their first Wrestlemania, the Streets Profits who have only been on the main roster for a short time, will go to the great event with the titles on their shoulders.

Austin Theory & Ángel Garza.

The aspirants Ángel Garza and Theory are two young people wanting to achieve great things. Theory, although it was not going to be the first option, has a good rapport with Garza because they have been sharing the ring from the independents. If they take the title they will not forget Andrade and as I declare in the interview with Planeta Wrestling they are no longer 2 they are 3. Ángel said that surprises were coming for this Wrestlemania and that now that they had those championships in their sights they were not going to stop until they got them.

The Street Profits

On the other hand we have the Street Profits the current champions. They captured the titles as a couple on the March 2 episode. At Elimination Chamber they successfully retained their titles against Rollins and Murphy, thanks in part to help from Kevin Owens. In the weekly shows they have been obtaining victories and they are in a great moment. They have that trust in each other that applicants don’t have. They present themselves to the biggest event in wrestling at a very good time. They are fuming …

Although you think it is a fight that has a predictable result and if it is true that the story has not been very elaborate, let us say, it is Wrestlemania. As Ángel said many surprises come, and one of them may be this fight. A fight of 4 great fighters that can leave us with our mouths open. This fight to me to pay attention that the result is not going to be anything predictable.

