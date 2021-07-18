‘The street of terror’: The reformulation of adolescent terror for Generation Z

Have passed twenty-five years since the premiere of ‘Scream. Watch who calls’, the movie with which Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson managed to resurrect adolescent terror and, with it, give the slasher a second golden era. Once he ended up dying again from overexploitation and exhaustion of the formula, there have been several proposals that have been coming to breathe life into the teen horror again. Y Among the characteristics that arrived in the nineties and that have not wanted to leave, we find the meta and self-referential.

In the terror of the eighties we already found films that spoke directly to horror fans. From ‘Fade to black’ to ‘The Slumber Party Massacre’, passing through the sequel ‘Bloody Camp II’ or the conversion from monstrous murderer of children to pop icon of Freddy Krueger, absolute star of the genre that would not have been without the endorsement of an audience that went on to idolize him. The winks about the topics were already at the service of the viewer. The clichés were forced as an underline with which to feel identified. The unwritten rules about scream queens (always punishing promiscuity), the final girls (rewarding virginity) and the pyschokillers (always on the prowl, immortal aura and walking instead of running), they had entered an automatic pilot that managed to rekindle Ghostface. Asking Drew Barrymore what his favorite horror movie was in the prologue already made it clear what the trend was going to be. And although this new formulation of terror from a referential perspective was not exploited much between the late 1990s and early 2000s, it did return in the following decade.

You just have to take a look at ‘Bloody punishment’, ‘The cabin in the woods’,’ The Final Girls’, ‘Tragedy Girls’,’ Wild nation ‘or’ This body feels like death ‘, titles led by’ Scream 4 ‘, which in 2011 was reformulated as a goal exercise about remakes. To all this current that we could label within the millennial terror, it is now added, opening a new decade ‘Fear Street’, a television trilogy designed as a triple weekly event, which has several aspects that make it a candidate for a milestone for generation Z.

To make it clear where it comes from, the first scene features Maya Hawke, the most well-known face of the casting (It’s Robin Buckley in ‘Stranger Things’), reading the promo line for a teen horror book. This is none other than ‘The Wrong Number’, one of the royal titles that were part of RL Stine’s The Street of Terror collection (here it was called ‘Deadly Call’), and which we see on screen with the name of Robert Lawrence . Later, and after another wink to the reader showing other mythical covers such as ‘The surprise party’ or ‘The sleepwalker’, Hawke will be the first to be killed in a new Shadyside massacre, whose bloody death history dates back to the 17th century..

Anyone who knows a little about RL Stine’s career will know that his work is so prolific that it could provide decades of adaptations.. In addition to ‘Nightmares’, the author harvested to exhaustion a series of proposals framed in the young adult category, which saw the light since 1989. The nineties were key for Stine, who while he saw how ‘Nightmares’ became A global phenomenon (increased thanks to the homonymous series), it managed to make the rest of its collections aimed at a more adolescent public, end up being a cult object for those who had begun to know teen terror thanks to ‘Scream’ and its derivatives.

As a shared universe, the stories that were part of the series ‘The Street of Terror’ took place in Shadyside, a fictional town in which to solve mysteries, murders, face ghosts and other situations related to the macabre and the terrifying. Taking as a point of reference the legend of the Fier family (its name derived from Fear, hence Fear Street), with some of its members accused of witchcraft in the past, the adaptation brings us a story told through several moments in the history of the town, on which the curse of a witch, Sarah Fier, weighs since 1666.

Condemned to live an eternal mourning, its inhabitants have assumed that, almost cyclically, massacres and violent crimes are something ascribed to the essence of Shadyside, which Leigh Janiak has managed to transfer to the screen throughout the three titles that delve into their respective timelines: 1994, 1978 and 1666. Being its main plot that of the nineties, it is confirmed how ‘The Street of Terror’ is twinned with the turn-of-the-century neoslasher.

After having become known with ‘Honeymoon’, an indie title from 2014 in which Rose Leslie was the victim of a possession of cosmic dyes, the director had sounded like the ideal candidate to direct the remake of ‘Young people and witches’. However, after having directed a couple of episodes of the series ‘Scream’, Janiak managed to embark on a project as ambitious as this, in which he also appears as a screenwriter and that, thanks to Netflix, has managed to make his name already possible. be regarded as one of the current firms to take into account in horror films.

In the same way that the two ‘Nightmares’ were inspired by the books to give rise to a new story with monsters and characters from RL Stine, here the real protagonist is the black legend of Shadyside. And as it could not be missing in a good teenage horror title, the role of final girl falls on Kiana Madeira, who plays Deena, a young lesbian who will see how part of her actions will be promoted by her relationship with Samantha (Olivia Scott Fraser ).

The big difference between the slasher of the nineties and ‘La Calle del Terror, lies in the way in which the film itself speaks to the viewer. Randy Meeks in ‘Scream’ made references to ‘Halloween night’ and ‘Prom Night’. Now some of the top tributes are to ‘Carrie’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ (Above all, ‘Friday the 13th, Part 2’ and that killer with a bag on his head emulating that first Jason Voorhees). Therefore, we continue in that line, although Janiak has opted for wanting to also be reflected in something that was key in the terror of the eighties and that was abandoned a decade later: gore.

Terror for Generation Z

In 1994, we will see how the former Shadyside killers return relentlessly killing everyone who gets in front of them. In 1978, in the utmost tradition of summer camp horror movies, Camp Nightwing witnessed a massacre. and the fight for the survival of two sisters, Cindy (Emily rudd) and Ziggy Berman (Sadie Sink). In 1666, and serving as a climax to the story, Deena relives the last hours of Sarah Fier (Elizabeth scopel) until unraveling the mystery that revolves around his death, with the intention of being able to end the curse that weighs on the town, showing us a witch hunt that could be located in Salem itself.

If it weren’t because the origin is in RL Stine, ‘Fear Street’ could be included in the universe of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, because of how it is a product that is fully aware of its status within the current panorama of terror that speaks to a generation of young people. Because if the references in the nineties went through Sidney Prescott or Julie James, now It is evident that those who have grown up with ‘Stranger Things’, can feel reflected in Deena, Kate, Josh or Sarah Fier herself.

A compendium of roles that continue to fall under the umbrella of horror film clichés, which are updated waving the LGTBIQ + flag by having an openly lesbian protagonist (and whose character does not have conflicts regarding his sexual orientation, which is totally normalized), something that we have rarely seen in the slasher, and that serves as a clear advance in terms of the formulation of gender codes. Now, adolescent terror continues to drink from the self-referential exercises (either through winks to the viewer or clear tributes) that became fashionable in the nineties. But in turn, brings back the festive gore and grindhouse spirit that proliferated in the 1980s, leaving behind a certain tendency to prudence that we had been seeing in recent years, and reaching the screens around the world as an unquestionable entertainment that has just come to an end.

Now, we can only hope that we can continue to enjoy new proposals that investigate the universe of Shadyside. Because in Stine there is plenty of material to satisfy an audience that was eager for meat that would give a new air to terror. And Leigh Janiak has known how to play the right keys, so I hope she can bring us more proposals like that. With a trilogy a year, we settle.