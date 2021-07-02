‘The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994’: Netflix’s summer premiere meets

Leigh Janiak’s Street of Terror, Netflix’s new premiere movie, has a complicated commitment to setting the tone and pace for what will be a horror trilogy. Much more, to adapt RL Stine’s set of works without emphasizing any specific book.

Between the two, the film is an entertaining vision of the horror genre with touches of suspense and black humor. However, he does not manage to dissociate himself completely from the fact that his argument makes unconscious references to dozens of identical films.

Perhaps the popular RL Stine stories, which began in 1989, are an essential part of a layer of pop culture. Or that Janiak has no choice but to use recognizable formulas to tell a topical story.

Whatever the case, the decision to use script twists and plot lines very similar to so many other hits is not entirely unsuccessful. The combination manages to create a version about the light horror cinema which is interesting in its way of adapting large themes to specific codes. With a certain resemblance to Annabelle: Coming Home (2019) by Gary Dauberman, Janiak creates a consistent universe.

In the same way as Dauberman, the director plays with the possibility of using codes from classic horror cinema to delve into more sensitive issues. It does it with intelligence and stunningly robust visuals. The result is a production that, without great ambitions, analyzes good, evil and terror in an effective way.

‘The street of terror’: those unruly teenagers

Of course, the first big reference comes directly from the Netflix catalog. This group of teenagers who they investigate a series of violent murders in the city of Shadyside they bear an obvious resemblance to the Netflix series Stranger Things.

At least, both universes share the near sense of danger lurking and that concentrated vision of the adolescent world. In both, the adult perspective is of little interest and is withdrawn in a kind of blurred context. And that need to emphasize its young protagonists is what allows an interesting journey through an almost traditional genre.

Set in 1994, the script takes a considerable amount of time to build an atmosphere. And it does so with an appropriate use of its historical context and making it very clear from the first scenes that what is happening is a structured mystery. It will not be resolved immediately and will require considerable effort from its protagonists.

But while the plot establishes the difficulty, the danger and the threat, the tribute to Stine is also part of its dynamic. The story is very aware of the way in which the writer narrates the danger. So that his version of evil– half wrong decisions, half a creepy enigma – is an essential part of The Street of Terror with a look at fear.

Without a doubt, The Street of Terror is a Netflix horror movie, but it is also another atmospheric drama that is based on its ability to create tension.

With its claustrophobic small town air , The street of terror seeks to create a look on the fearsome that does not need to show to support its narrative. The bloody murders, or a murderer hidden among the seeming normality, act as elements to understand this impeccable mechanism of clues and discoveries.

Wes Craven everywhere

The street of terror (at least this first and brilliant first part) is directly indebted to all the terror that arose in the nineties. And it does not hide it. From the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise to Scream, the movie honorsto a very specific type of aesthetics and terror.

As if that weren’t enough, Street of Terror also looks at larger universes like Josh Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It does so by exploiting the idea of ​​a disturbing element, which also interconnects with each other towards something more elaborate and powerful.

The Netflix film dedicates its first minutes to narrating the voices of twelve virtually massacred people and the gory of their murders. And it is that indirect and dangerous gore that makes the film have to risk playing with some concrete elements about its ambiguity. Why is it being murdered and what is driving such acts of violence? What causes completely different people to be victims and perpetrators?

In Shadyside village Nothing is what it seems . With their dilapidated and dilapidated appearance, evil and threat are analogous elements to understanding its essence. The town is cursed and the reason is more than just despair, madness and bloodlust.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – (LR) KIANA MADEIRA as DEENA, FRED HECHINGER as SIMON, BENJAMIN FLORES JR. as JOSH, JULIA REHWALD as KATE, and OLIVIA WELCH as SAM. Cr: Netflix © 2021

The plot develops a well-measured understanding of that search for answers, which ranges from the supernatural to a possible criminal act. It also ensures that the question of what causes the murders and if he can be stopped is not answered immediately. So what there are no signsto be answered one way or another. The main thing is that horror lurks in the dark and can have any face.

The street of terror does not intend to change horror movies with adolescent overtones. But he does make a considerable attempt to take the best of Stine’s simple and gimmicky storylines to build something with its own identity. And despite its plot failures (a long and exhausting first half hour), the Netflix film recovers the best of its essence for its last stretch.

Curiously subversive and trying to find space in an overexploited genre, The Street of Terror opens the doors to an ingenious game of visions on terror. The mystery and the fearsome are part of the center of the script, but also its characters. Between one thing and the other, there is enough room for even some far-reaching questions about good and evil. Will this trilogy preserve the quality and its good ideas for the second and third sections? It only remains to wait.

