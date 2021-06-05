The street of terror (Netflix) will fill the void of Stranger Things

It seems that ‘The Street of Terror’ will bring the nostalgic thrills and chills of Netflix in July, and it could well fill the void of ‘Stranger Things’ in our lives.

Based on RL Stine’s best-selling horror series, the upcoming horror movie trilogy will have a one-time release on Netflix, with one movie per week. All three take place in different years (1994, 1978, and 1666, respectively) and tell separate stories that are linked in a general narrative.

‘The Street of Terror’ takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside and begins in 1994 when a group of teenagers find themselves at the center of a centuries-old mystery. They find that the terrifying events that have haunted Shadyside for generations may be connected, and worse, they could be the next targets.

With a young and exciting cast that includes ‘Stranger Things’ stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, the ambitious trilogy is sure to combine horror tributes with retro charm in a similar way to the hit Netflix series.

“We shot all three ‘The Street of Terror’ movies during a crazy and bloody summer,” said Leigh Janiak, who directed and co-wrote all three.

“It’s a dream that audiences can now experience the story in the same way, one after another, with just a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to ‘The Street of Terror’ in 1994, 1978 and 1666 “.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the second film is set at Camp Nightwing in 1978 when campers and counselors must team up to solve a terrifying mystery, linked to Shadyside and the shared history of neighboring town, Sunnyvale.

The third film, set in 1666, focuses on a hysterical witch hunt that ends up having deadly consequences for centuries to come, suggesting that it will explore the origins of the trilogy’s central mystery.

Shadyside may not be Hawkins, but ‘Stranger Things’ fans should feel right at home and the trilogy will make waiting for season four a little easier. The trilogy has even garnered approval from the creator of the literary series, RL Stine.

“A treat awaits fans of ‘The Street of Terror’, and some big surprises. Readers know the book series is rated for minors. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more excitement and much more terror, “he enthused.

“I’ve seen the epic Leigh Janiak trilogy launching on Netflix in July and I can tell you that the scares and screams are more than I bargained for. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

Excited for ‘The Street of Terror’? Here’s everything you need to know about the trilogy.

‘The street of terror’: Release dates

The terror begins on July 2 with the release of ‘Part 1: 1994’ on Netflix, followed by ‘Part 2: 1978’ on July 9 and ‘Part 3: 1666’ on July 16.

With each film set to join a general story about the dark mystery in the heart of Shadyside, you can choose to save them all and catch them in one go on July 16 if you can resist such temptation.

But part of the fun is likely to be guessing what will happen next and presenting theories, just like you would with a “normal” movie trilogy released years apart.

‘The Street of Terror’: Cast

Although the three films take place in different years, there will be some cast members that will appear in all three films, including Kiana Madeira as Deena, Olivia Scott Welch as Sam, Benjamin Flores Jr as Josh, and Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode.

Maya Hawke appears in the first film only as Heather, while her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Sadie Sink appears in the second and third films as Ziggy Berman.

Gillian Jacobs from ‘Community’ stars in the second and third films as C Berman, probably with some connection to the character of Sink.

Interestingly, even though it’s set in 1666, the third movie features a lot of the same cast, potentially in different roles, or it could mean some sequences from 1994 or 1978 in the third movie.

The main cast lists for each film are as follows:

1994 – Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale

1978 – Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr, Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, Jordyn DiNatale

1666 – Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Jordana Spiro, Elizabeth Scopel, Randy’s Paradises

‘The Street of Terror’: Trailers



We took a very brief look at the trilogy in late April when Netflix released an ad for its upcoming movies, before the streaming service released the first trailer in May.

If you missed it above, you can check it out below:

While the trailer may be stark in visuals, we have a clearer idea of ​​the trilogy’s overall storyline and it seems to revolve around a witch’s curse: “She’s been possessing people, turning them into killers for revenge. It happens in Shadyside. and again “.

July 2, 9 and 16 we have a date on Netflix with ‘La calle del terror’.

