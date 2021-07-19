‘The street of terror’ could be the origin of a Marvel-style cinematic universe but scary

During the last weeks, Netflix has released the three films that have ended up forming the trilogy of ‘The Street of Terror’, as a weekly premiere in an unusual strategy but that has proved to be quite successful among its users. This saga ended on Friday, July 16 with the last installment: ‘The street of terror Part 3: 1666’, after the previous ones ‘The street of terror Part 1: 1994’ and ‘The street of terror Part 2: 1978’. In a recent interview with IndieWire, the trilogy’s director, Leigh Janiak (‘Honeymoon’), He spoke of the different future plans he had in mind regarding this saga, let us remember that it adapts the novels of RL Stine.

Janiak spoke of how he had contemplated the option of turn this successful series of novels into an entire cinematic universe made up of several interconnected films, in the same vein as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director has assured the following: “One of the most amazing things about ‘The Street of Terror’ is the fact that the universe is large and allows a lot of space. One of the aspects I spoke about before being hired was of how we had the potential here to create a horror MCU, where you can have slasher killers from a lot of different eras. “

Janiak continues with the following words: “I think my hope is that the audience likes it enough that we can start building [más], we can think about what another trilogy would be like (…) “. The director also talked about the way in which movies have been released on Netflix that have formed this first (and so far unique) trilogy, becoming a real event: “I no longer think of it as television or as movies exactly. That is the great thing about Netflix and what ‘La calle del terror ‘is, which it’s kind of a new hybrid. I’m excited for the possibility of what could happen. “

The original series of novels has 17 books, so there is plenty of material so that this cinematographic universe that the director talks about can finally see the light on Netflix.

Continuation confirmed?Beware SPOILERS!

* These are included below spoilers of the saga ‘The street of terror’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

We have just seen how Leigh Janiak is quite clear that this saga of ‘The Street of Terror’ can lead to a whole universe of movies. This is an idea that takes on a greater force if we take into account the end of the last installment of the trilogy.

From the first film, we had witnessed how Deena and her friends try to find out the truth about the strange curse that plagues Shadyside, where they live and where murders happen with great frequency. After numerous flashbacks and revelations, they finally manage to find out the origin of this curse and manage to put an end to it and solve this problem once and for all. However, in the third installment of the saga, a post-credit scene is included that seems to indicate that the thing has not ended there. After managing to end the curse and as the credits of the film progress, we suddenly see hands that appear out of nowhere and take the book from which the curse had emerged, stealing it and therefore leaving the door open to a possible continuation.

Nevertheless, at the moment no type of continuation has been confirmed yet of this saga although we have been able to verify that the director does not lack plans for it.

The complete trilogy of ‘The Street of Terror’ is available on Netflix.