Spotify is a platform that transmits music over the Internet at a low cost.

Photo:

Jason Davis / .

In recent years, the broad market for streaming entertainment has grown steadily, and music has been no exception. According to a study by Counterpoint, a firm specialized in data analysis, in 2019 the streaming music market grew by 32% compared to 2018, taking into account the users who pay for any of these services.

Spotify remained the market leader with the 35% of users globally, followed by Apple music which has 19% of subscribers Y Amazon Music with the fifteen%. Fourth place Tencent Music, a developer of various music streaming platforms for the Chinese market, with the eleven%, while the fifth place is occupied by YouTube Music with 6%. He eleven% remaining is divided by other different platforms.

The firm specialized in data analysis, expects this trend to continue throughout 2020 and have a considerable increase due to the coronavirus COVID-19predicting that an impressive 450 million subscribers will be reached by 2021.

.