The ‘Stranger Things’ game comes to ‘SMITE’

Netflix has released a preview of the game of Stranger things, and by the game of Stranger Things we refer to the foray of serial success in SMITE, since as fans of the series will surely know, the fantastic universe devised by the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer in the field of gaming has long been it happened.

In fact, if the series premiered in 2016, in 2017 the first Stranger Things game appeared, a free to play mobile game in the style of The Escapists and The Legend of Zelda, but with the limitations of the medium, despite what which he quite liked. If you are interested, you can still find it in the Gogle Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The launch of this first Stranger Things game was given as a promotion of the second season of the series and, probably due to the timing and its free nature, it worked better than the Stranger Things game that preceded the premiere of the third season of the series. series, a more forceful title visually and playable, but that remained in the mobile ecosystem and for which you had to pay.

This new Stranger Things game will have nothing to do with what has already been seen, since it is not such, but one more complement to SMITE that, yes, will have the fact of being based on the Netflix franchise and taking place in the same scenario of the series. “Stock up on waffles and enjoy the music of the 80s: watch the first Stranger Things game on SMITE coming this July,” Netflix posted via Twitter:

Stock up on waffles and pump up some ’80s music: Watch the first gameplay from Stranger Things in @SMITEGame, dropping this July. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9JhDitx0sq – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

This preview was one of those that was seen at the last Summer Game Fest 2021, the prelude to E3 2021 that takes place these days, and will be released as indicated in July. As for the platforms it will reach… It will be part of the SMITE franchise, the fighting MOBA available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Windows, so white and bottled.

In any case, only the very fans, those who eagerly await the return of the series, even though it is already a chewing gum with little flavor, will be interested in enjoying the game of Stranger Things, within SMITE’s own game, otherwise. , an incentive for the sake of promotion that has taken longer to arrive than necessary.