In the morning of today, Stefanos Tsitsipas He published a strange tweet where he asked if anyone was interested in buying his printer, in what seemed like something related to advertising, but then he published another one where he commented that due to availability, he would better offer an auction where 50% of the money would go to a foundation. who works with the neediest children. People did not remain oblivious to this and criticized him for not donating 100% of the money and such has been the barrage of negative tweets received that the Greek tennis player has ended up deleting all the publications.

.