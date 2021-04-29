The strange tradition in each goal of the Portland Timbers, rival of Club América

The Eagles of Club América will face tonight Portland Timbers in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals in the United States, an opponent who has a strange tradition every time they score a goal.

As part of the Oregon City tradition, at Portland Stadium, each time the team scores a goal, a lumberjack cuts a piece of tree trunk and hands it to the goal scorer.

Timber Joey is the name of the curious man who is responsible for cutting each piece of log when the team scores a goal and is the ‘mascot’ of the team, without going in disguise.

‘Timbers’, translated would be ‘loggers’ by the tradition of the city of Portland.

The tradition began with a fan who had a habit of cutting down a piece of tree every time the club scored and it was in 2001 that the board adopted the custom and brought it onto the field of play.

America will try to prevent them from cutting pieces of the trunk in the game, as it will seek to leave its goal zero goals.

