The strange theory that Jesus Christ was actually a Greek philosopher who was born in Turkey

No: Jesus Christ was not the only ‘miracle worker’ during the Roman Empire.

The act of preaching in the mountains was not new when Jesus Christ began to do it. On the contrary, it responds to a long Greek tradition started by Aristotle. He believed that philosophy could be learned by walking, so he founded the Peripatetic doctrine: to learn natural science, his students would have to walk behind him.

In this way, they could directly face the things that were being talked about, as they were in nature and in the world. Other contemporaries of his followed this way of teaching and imparting knowledge: gathering the disciples in the open air was already a common practice by the time Jesus was born. Apolonio de Tiana took him to another extreme.

A man with an audience

Photo: Getty Images

Apollonius of Tiana was a native of present-day Turkey. At that time, he was one of the communication hotspots between Hellas and the East. He was also a descendant of one of the founding families of his hometown. From an early age, he stood out for his Intelectual skills and for his impressive public speaking ability.

Because of this innate ability, he soon went to study rhetoric in Tarsus. He drew so much attention for his memory and physical beauty that his contemporaries began to regard him as a god. It was even said that before his birth a celestial figure had manifested in front of his mother, telling him that he would incarnate a divine child.

Little time passed before he could achieve the rank of disciple of Pythagoras himself. It was then that he became a traveling preacher, in the manner of Aristotle: he became a man with an audience. Those who followed him claimed that he could bring back the dead, heal the sick, and he could speak with demons to expel them from the bodies of others. In addition, it was contemporary of Jesus Christ.

We suggest: Did Jesus put on makeup? This is the reason behind his eyeliner in Byzantine paintings

Two contemporaries of supernatural abilities

Engraving of Apollonius of Tiana. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The most accepted historical references assure that Apollonius of Tiana was born when Jesus was three years old. It is unlikely that they would have met, because they inhabited different spaces on the planet for more or less the same years. The philosopher, however, lived almost three times longer than the Messiah of the Christians: he did not meet the obstacles imposed by Roman repression.

Just as Jesus Christ gained a large following in the present Middle East, Apollonius was able to gather a considerable volume of people through his supernatural abilities. Both were able to connect with the divine, bring the deceased to life, and make exceptional connections between events that were not related to each other.

The collected evidence of the existence of Apollonius of Tiana was recorded by the historian Filostrato, who was his devoted follower. To him — very much in the manner of the evangelists — we owe in great measure the information that has been preserved to this day about his life and work. Even at the time, the philosopher stopped eating meat because “thickens the spirit and makes it impure“. These kinds of assertions made people consider him a kind of saint.

Did Apollonius of Tiana Inspire the Myth of Jesus Christ?

Photo: Getty Images

Subsequent historiographical reviews ensure that such powerful figures as Apollonius of Tiana inspired – or fed – the divine narrative that was later attributed to Jesus Christ. The reality is that, although it is a fact that there was a historical Jesus, what comes to us in the scriptures of the Judeo-Christian tradition is the product of much later translations, interpretations and analyzes the evangelists themselves.

For this reason, it is not unlikely that the attributions of divinity that were made to the figure of Christ have been fed by others of similar prophets or philosophers, whose contemporaries they attributed supernatural abilities. Affirmations of faith in the Christian tradition regarding the uniqueness of the Son of God, However, clouded this possibility for centuries.

Between countless prophets, preachers and philosophers that proliferated at the time, the possibility that the lives and works of several of them have influenced each other. Subsequently, the ecclesiastical and spiritual authorities imposed rather dogmatic doctrines, which nullified any kind of alternative narrative.

Despite this, miracle workers proliferated in the Roman Empire. Today you already have access to this information. The similarities between the two narratives of feats that defied nature by men with particular public speaking skills, however, they can no longer be dismissed.

Keep reading:

The strange theory that Jesus Christ escaped to Japan and lived to be 106 years old

GALLERY: Why are medieval representations of the Child Jesus ugly?