In most places only a partial eclipse was seen, and a handful of people witnessed the true « ring of fire ».

A glowing ring of light appeared Sunday in different parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon moved down the face of the Sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year.

The eclipse’s path spanned Asia Oriental, Asia South, Middle East and Africa. In most places only a partial eclipse was seen, and only a handful witnessed the true « ring of fire ».

Unlike a total eclipse, in an annular eclipse, the Moon is unable to completely cover the Sun, leaving a fine halo of light in its maximum or ring-shaped phase.

Such an eclipse occurs when the Moon is farther in its elliptical orbit around Earth, appearing smaller as a result.

Hundreds of observers gathered in an open space in Chiayi, southern Taiwan, one of the places of Asia where the annular eclipse was visible.

« I’m in my 50s, so it’s great to be able to see this, » said one retiree, Zhuang Yuhui, 56, who traveled to Chiayi from the nearby city of Taichung.

In Taipei, some groups of people gathered to watch the eclipse through tinted glasses and their mobile phones as the sky mysteriously darkened

Sun eclipses on the summer solstice are rare. The last one was in June 2001.

But a « ring of fire » eclipse that falls exactly in midsummer – whether in the northern or southern hemisphere – is even stranger.

There have been none in at least 100 years, according to . calculations based on NASA data.

The next one will be in 2039, and then in 2392.

On social media, there were also many people who linked the eclipse with « the end of the world ». It is that the Mayan calendar maintains that precisely on June 21, 2020 the end of the planet would come.