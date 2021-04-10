The strange green rock that Perseverance has found on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has photographed a strange Mars green rock that has intrigued your scientists.

The image was released in late March by the US space agency. His finding occurred while the rover waited for its companion Ingenuity, the helicopter that plans to make its first extraterrestrial flight, will carry out its first maneuvers.

Looking at the nearby rocks, the rover stopped at this “strange” green stone, which has the Perseverance mission science team “exchanging many hypotheses“, has assured NASA.

While the helicopter is getting ready, I can’t help checking out nearby rocks. This odd one has my science team trading lots of hypotheses. It’s about 6 inches (15 cm) long. If you look closely, you might spot the row of laser marks where I zapped it to learn more. pic.twitter.com/sq4ecvqsOu – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 31, 2021

As explained by the space agency, this peculiar object has 15 centimeters long and for now its origin is unknown. “If you look closely, you may see a row of laser marks that I made to get more information,” the official account of the Perseverance mission assured on Twitter.

“The team has formulated many different hypotheses: Is it a local rock from weathering? Is it a chunk of Mars that was brought into that area by a distant impact? Is it a meteorite? Or something else?“NASA asked in the same social network.

The Perseverance rover successfully landed on February 18 in the jezero crater of Mars after a risky descent at high speed in seven minutes and after crossing the atmosphere of the red planet.