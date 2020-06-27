© .

Paul Whelan holds up a poster at the end of his trial: « Mock Trial! Meatball Surgery! No Human Rights! Paul’s Life Matters! Decisive Action is Needed by the President of the United States and the PM! Happy birthday, Flora! »

Paul Whelan is in room 3324 of the Metropol hotel from moscow getting dressed for a friend’s wedding, when Russian Intelligence officers break into his room.

Whelan, a US citizen, disappears without a trace for three days, until his twin brother gives a press conference announcing that Whelan had been accused of espionage.

That happened on the night of December 31, 2018 and was the beginning of a case that involved four governments and put enormous pressure on US relations. with Russia, which were already at a critical moment.

About 18 months later, Whelan was found guilty of the espionage charge – receiving documents with Russian secret information – after a short trial that was held behind closed doors.

The ex-marine – who also has British, Irish and Canadian citizenship – always insisted on his innocence and this week, before the trial ended, he described himself as a victim of « the shameless and incompetent Russian policy. »

As his family struggles to bring him back home, officials in Moscow have hinted that an exchange of prisoners is possible. Which only adds to the suspicion that this man, originally from Michigan, is just a pawn in a political game that is about to begin.

© BBC

The Metropol hotel in the Russian capital, where Whelan was arrested.

© BBC

Rigorous justice

On June 15, it took just one minute and twenty seconds for a judge in Moscow to reach a verdict.

« This Moscow city court finds Paul Nicholas Whelan guilty, » the judge read. He only added that he must serve the 16-year sentence in a high security prison, for the most dangerous criminals.

The judge then addressed the accused, who was inside a glass cubicle guarded by several guards.

« Whelan, do you understand what I said about your conviction? » He asked.

© .

Paul Whelan’s sentence in court where he was found guilty of espionage.

Whelan, who was dressed in the same blue coat he had used in all the hearings and wore glasses – and looked more like a librarian than a spy – looked at the judge and replied:

« I have not been translated, your honor« said the 50-year-old man in protest.

The judges sent an interpreter to translate the verdict for him. Thus ended the trial for espionage that had taken only a few solo hearings.

Confinement by covid-19 it had caused the judicial proceedings to be shrouded in greater secrecy than usual, with the press and public excluded from the sessions. They were only allowed access to the reading of the ruling with which the case was closed.

© BBC

© BBC

James Bond or Mr. Bean

The first time I saw Whelan in court, about a year ago, he had a simple smile and a cardboard box pressed to his chest that contained the lunch he had been given in prison: a sandwich.

Journalists from various local television networks crowded into the hallway and referred to him as the « American spy. »

Whelan was brought several times to the highly guarded courthouse to appear at hearings and appeals, and journalists were never allowed to enterl enclosure where the procedures were carried out.

Although even without permission, sometimes we were able to converse with him.

On the first day, however, still dazed with everything that was happening, he spoke little.

Two months after his arrest, he began to make statements. First he said he was trying to deal with the case.

But when we asked him his side of the story, the expression on his face completely changed: « If I do that, it will be harmful to me. They don’t want me to talk to you, « he told me during one of those hearings.

© BBC

Paul Whelan arrives in handcuffs and holds a personal statement in court

People from his defense team revealed to us that he has been under enormous pressure from the Russian Federal Police (FSB) to confess to the crime, all this after numerous interrogations. without his lawyer present.

« They were saying ‘There is no way out for you. Tell us the truth. You are a spy and you will be condemned for that,’ » Olga Karlova told me in mid-2019.

Whelan denied the allegations and refused to plead guilty. As he spent more time in custody, he grew bolder during court hearings.

The man, who at the time of his arrest was the chief of security for a US auto parts firm, began to fight back.

He noted that the espionage charge was ridiculous and stated that he was being tried by an « illegal court ».

He began to prepare a speech for each session, writing on a paper that was reviewed and sealed by the prison censors.

« Russia notes that caught tol (secret agent) James Bond on a spy mission. But in reality what they have done is retain (comedy character) Mr. Bean while enjoying his vacation, « Whelan said in one of those sessions.

For that instance, those of us who were following the trial already knew that Whelan had visited Russia several times. In December 2018, when he was captured, he was in the country to attend a friend’s wedding.

But Whelan was unable to enjoy the ceremony. He was arrested in his room.

During a hearing last year, I yelled at him again to get his attention so he could hear me. And there I asked him what had happened.

« I am not authorized to give you details, but this is all a montage. I did not commit any crime, « Whelan said, telling me that a friend of his had unexpectedly turned up at the hotel the night before his arrest.

When he was arrested, Russian federal police say he found a USB stick (or USB stick) with Russian classified information that he had requested.

Whelan is convinced that the friend who visited him at the hotel without announcing himself was the one who planted that USB stick in his pocket, without his realizing it.

« That friend was an FSB officer. I have known him for 10 years. » He told me for the first time at that hearing.

« There is no reason why he had to come to my room and give me a device, » he said.

While talking to me, the judge entered the court and again ordered that Whelan will remain in jail. Your frustration became a blast.

« I can speak louder than you, Your Honor. This is utter folly« , scream.

It was at this time that no more cameras were allowed inside the court and the entry of journalists was limited.

© BBC

© BBC

« Caught red handed »

The Russian government had already convicted Whelan a long time ago.

Just two weeks after his arrest, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said Whelan had been caught « red-handed, » while committing an « illegal act. »

The case became mediatic, especially when it became known that Whelan was a citizen of four countries.

Born in Canada to British parents with Irish ancestors, he eventually moved to the United States and thereby obtained those passports.

In early 2019, the drama of his arrest with multinational repercussions was unfolding in a hostile political context, with mutual sanctions for the Ukraine crisis and east-west tension that had not been felt since the days of the Soviet Union.

Nine months earlier, the United Kingdom had accused Russia from trying to poison Sergei Skripa, a former double spy agent, on the streets of Salisbury, a British city.

And in those days, Washington directly accused Moscow of having intervened in the elections that had been held in 2016.

So when the Whelan case went public, it was speculated with that it was a retaliation for these accusations.

By those days, the FSB had already released various details of the case that it was going to take to court.

© BBC

Paul Whelan was a police officer in the USA. when young

The Russian news agency Russian Rosbalt, citing an official source, said Whelan was working for US intelligence, with the aim of obtaining the list of personnel that comprised « one of the Russian secret institutions. »

The article stated that this list was of « high interest » to Americans and that Whelan He had cultivated a network of potential collaborators for the past 10 years.

In espionage trials in Russia, evidence is not only seen and heard in secret, but the defense attorney must sign a confidentiality agreement that applies to all documents and matters that are dealt with in the trial.

So no evidence of the case – interceptions, surveillance camera recordings, and other documents – can be made public.

Another aspect that made noise during the trial is that the defense was paid for by the Russian government. Whelan’s family decided not to change it because it was going to cost them close to $ 150,000,« What was a lot of money to get zero results. »

« Secrecy, provocation, forgery, that is the arsenal of our opponents, » said Ivan Pavlov, a human rights lawyer who has faced the FSB on multiple occasions.

Pavlov mostly represents Russian citizens accused of selling secrets to the West, noting that such cases have grown significantly in the past five years.

The lawyer notes that the FSB is the secret service « more powerful, not only in Russia » and uses its own experts to analyze any evidence in court.

« If you get into something like that, it will be the most complicated story of your life. It will be very difficult to be able to develop a defense. »

© BBC

© BBC

The Russian connection

Whelan’s travels began more than a decade ago.

© .

Lubyanka, headquarters of the FSB in Moscow. It was also the headquarters of the KGB.

« This is ‘Lubyanka’, where the KGB had our spies locked up in the basement, » he joked in 2007 on a personal blog about an image of him next to a building.

The image was the old block where they work the service headquarters secret Russian – the KGB, of which the current FSB is the main heir.

Eleven years later, FSB officials took him to that same building for questioning.

The photograph is from the first time Whelan traveled to Moscow, when he was still in the military.

Since his arrest, the U.S. Marine Corps noted that Whelan had not belonged to the institution since 2008, when it was retired due to « bad behavior ».

That statement surprised his twin brother.

« He was always quite positive about being a Marine. There is a Marine flag next to the US flag at my parents’ house all the time, » said David Whelan.

But even with that experience, many people were shocked to learn that Whelan had been in court-martial for the misappropriation of $ 10,000 from the US government.

When this scandal began to reverberate behind the scenes in the United States, Whelan traveled to Moscow for the first time.

« Having grown up during the Cold War, it was a dream to visit Russia and meet the Russians who have shaken the West for so long, « he wrote on his personal blog.

On the pages of that document you can see the entire trip he made on that occasion.

A decade later, he continued to post or send messages to his relatives where he expressed the same amazement from the beginning.

That blog confirmed Whelan’s descriptions made by his contacts, colleagues and family, who pointed to him as a man who made friends anywhere and who had a great interest in Russian culture.

« I remember a conversation with him. I said, ‘You travel a lot for work, when do you travel for pleasure, where do you go?’ » One of his former colleagues, Skotti Fietsam, told me.

« He responded to me ‘to Russia’. And he added that it was a beautiful country, that he liked the cold and that he had friends there, « he added.

A section of his old personal blog is dedicated to a comic known as Cheburashka, which Whelan describes as a creature with « big ears » and « one of the good things left over from the Soviet era. »

Another link within the page leads to a basic guide to the Cyrillic alphabet (used in Russia) and some words elementals in Russian.

His writings also begin to reveal his first friendships with Russian military personnel.

Russia would later hint, via anonymous sources to the press, that the US Intelligence Central (CIA) had selected candidates to Paul Whelan He will cultivate as friends and carry out his intelligence tasks.

It was remarkable, the report noted, that he only chose to be friends with men and not « with beautiful Russian women. »

In the US, Whelan he was also a friend of young people military. Her website describes her « respect and admiration » for three recent Naval Academy graduates who had just joined the Marines.

The truth is that he never hid his interests or his encounters with other uniformed men.

In 2009 he traveled to Russia with his parents, whom he introduced to several of his friends: young people wearing the uniform of the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the main page of the blog invited users to click on the image of a young Russian soldier to learn more about his « hobbies and their service to the army ».

© BBC

© BBC

Nothing suspicious

Whelan continued to meet more friends through the local social network VK.

By reviewing the profiles of his friends, shortly after his arrest, it could be seen that most were men younger than himself. Some showed connection with the military world in a open – posing in photos in uniform-, but no was the case of everyone.

And none of the young men who answered my questions pointed out that there was nothing suspicious or anything that could question Whelan’s motives for connecting with them.

© BBC

Paul Whelan photographed with a friend. Many of his acquaintances, not only in Moscow but in other countries, had military connections.

One of them replied that he was a student and that he worked in a supermarket when Whelan contacted him. They then met in person for a few hours in 2008, while Whelan was on vacation in Russia visiting other friends.

« I don’t think Paul is a spy. I don’t know anything that might interest an international spy, » wrote the young man, who asked for his name.

Another man gave him a tour of his own city that same year. This has no apparent link to the military and even joked saying that thesupposed spy American « did not request to see anything suspicious 🙂 »

Whelan also contacted a Moscow hairdresser via Instagram about five years ago. They discussed travel abroad, but never met in person.

Another friend, who he met in Russia through the VK social network, told me that I was just a cadet when he first exchanged messages with Whelan and since then they chat two or three times a week.

« He seemed like a good person to me and he was fascinated by our country, the history, our traditions, the people, » he told me, adding that what interested him about Whelan was his season in Iraq as a marine.

He had no idea that his friend had been arrested when I contacted him.

« I can’t believe it. He is the friendliest guy in the world. If he is an international spy, then I am Michael Jackson, » he said in a conversation.

© BBC

© BBC

Treason?

The man Whelan accuses of having betrayed him is one of his oldest friends in Russia. He is currently an intelligence officer.

Defense lawyers released details of the relationship between the two men when the case was just beginning, including details of how Whelan had visited his friend at his home in the town of Sergieve Posad, outside Moscow.

They also noted that the friend owed him about 80,000 rubles ($ 1,147), which the FSB said was an advance payment for this information. The defense replica that the Russian had asked him for a loan to buy him a gift for his wife, as part of the trap.

© .

The city of Sergiev Posad is the spiritual center of the Russian Orthodox Church: the Trinity of Saint Sergius.

Since he still works for the FSB, we must preserve his name. So we will call him Dimitri.

Now Whelan openly discussed him with other friends and family. In fact, noted that Dimitri was at the school of the FSB.

« Dimitri says hello! » Recalls Whelan’s parents who once said to them in the middle of a call by Facetime. It would seem quite unusual to behave like this with someone you are trying to recruit for the United States intelligence services.

Also, during several trips the parents received messages in which Whelan described that he had gone to dinner or to visit somewhere with Dimitri.

« This all sounds incredibly ingenoror now« his brother points out about the relationship with Dimitri.

His brother, who managed to access the defendant’s personal computer, also indicated that the messages that he had exchanged on the Russian social network VK had been deleted.

© .

Paul Whelan holds up a placard at the end of his trial: « Mock Trial! Meatball Surgery! No Human Rights! Paul’s Life Matters! Decisive Action is Needed by the President of the United States and the PM! Happy birthday, Flora! »

« He has friends in many countries that are or were military. I think it is something social. Your friend fromlto FSB was not a problemuntil he was tricked, « said his brother David.

According to what his lawyers revealed, Whelan became a suspect when he began to contact and befriend the military in Russia.

But the espionage case was drawn up based on his relationship with this official, whose information was collected shortly before his arrest in 2018.

« If it had been an independent court, the verdict couldn’trday have been other than the of innocent« said Whelan’s attorney, Vladimir Zherebyonkov, after knowing the sentence.

« The evidence was only examined by incompetent and non-objective people, » he added.

© .

The attorneys for Paul Whelan, Vladimir Zherebyonkov and Olga Karlova.

Pavlov is convinced that Whelan’s complaint, that he was deceived and imprisoned in a trap, « It is always possible« with FSB agents.

« The temptation is great: for a promotion, for promotion, for more stars in the uniform. That is the FSB’s way of operating, » he said.

Officers often wait until the time comes, he explains, calling it the « calf calf »:.

If so, it appears that Paul Whelan was blind to the looming threat he had.

In an email exchange during his trip to Moscow in early 2018, a relative joked, « Don’t get into any trouble we can’t get you out of, haha! »

« I’ll be with boys fromlto FSB, so it should be fine!« he replied.

© BBC

© BBC

One for the other

The resurgence of tensions between the West and the East has made espionage an urgent, and much more complex, issue on the agenda in recent years.

After the poisoning case, in early 2018 in Salisbury, more than 100 Russian diplomats Identified as intelligence agents, they were expelled from embassies around the world in a coordinated act of protest.

Russia responded by massively expelling diplomats from Western countries.

At the time, an ambassador told me that this expulsion of agents around the world had stabbed Moscow’s ability to capture intelligence.

What maybe there may be affected too to the other countries.

One year before the arrest of Paul Whelan, a Norwegian citizen, who was staying at the same Metropol hotel, was accused of being a spy.

© .

Norwegian citizen Frode Berg in a Moscow court in January 2019.

His arrest and subsequent sentence to 14 years caused a scandal in Norway, where it was revealed that civilians without diplomatic protection were being used for high-risk jobs.

Several former CIA agents point out that any suggestion Whelan may have operated without diplomatic immunity is unthinkable: that they arrest a US spy. that he does not have immunity would be a « great failure » for the country.

The US Embassy and the government have talked a lot about Whelan’s arrest.

« He is innocent, » Ambassador John Sullivan told me.

« That trial was a joke of justice, » he added.

© .

US Ambassador John Sullivan spoke on leaving the court after Paul Whelan’s sentencing.

While Whelan’s dishonorable departure from the Marines shows that there are aspects of his life that even his family is unaware of, those who defend him point to the robbery charge as something positive.

« The intelligence community would never use someone with that past. Especially in a situation where you are going to be sent to a very difficult area, » Ryan Fayhee, who is the US family attorney, told me.

« It just wouldn’t happen. Trust is the most important thing when you are in a territory So« he added.

© BBC

© BBC

Life in Lefortovo

Perhaps Whelan enjoyed the perilous aspects of flirting with the FSB, hanging out with intelligence officers.

A friend who declined to reveal his name described Whelan as someone « a little strange » who liked him. « be on . of what is allowed ».

And he wonders if maybe some joke or comment was what got him into this problem.

Whelan’s defense he never ruled out this possibility.

Skotti FietsamHer former colleague always saw Whelan as a serious and supportive guy, but she also laughed that he insisted so much on using heavily armed guards when he visited the factory she managed in Mexico.

© BBC

The high wall and the barbed wire of the Lefortovo prison.

« I don’t know if it was machismo or want to attract attention, « said Fietsam. » But it was very unusual. «

On Whelan’s old personal blog, along with the Harry Potter and « War and Peace » books, his recommended reading list includes a long list of Tom Clancy’s Cold War thrillers.

But there is nothing glamorous about prison life in Lefortovo.

« Cereal what give me some days he goes directly to the bathroomBerg wrote to me from northern Norway about his life in the FSB prison.

Now the Norwegian is back home after a prisoner swap.

His own cellmate in Lefortovo he joked that inmates were given dog food in the morning.

« We never see or know other prisoners. When we attend a meeting, the prisoners are hidden from each other, » Berg described. the lonely routine of life inside prison anddified en K shape, whose high exterior walls now collide with Soviet apartment blocks.

© .

The K-shaped buildings of the Lefortovo prison.

Whelan is detained in the renovated wing, where the Norwegian says there is now hot water in the cells, as well as a fridge, TV, and bathroom. But the space measures 9.5 square meters and is shared between two prisoners. Exercise is one hour a day on the top floor of the building.

Cellmates bathe once a week together in the basement. A light stays on in the cell at all times.

Whelan and his family say the letters they have sent have been held for months by investigators and the packages returned. He was not allowed a phone call home for 16 months. And added to his discomfort was chronic pain from a hernia that eventually erupted and resulted in emergency surgery.

© BBC

© BBC

Exchange shop

Condemned to spend his days in a high-security prison, Whelan will not leave Lefortovo yet.

His lawyers plan to appeal the verdict, but other larger forces are already at stake. The moment the American was convicted, the focus shifted to a possible prisoner exchange.

« They want Yaroshenko and BoutThose are the ones who want to recover, « said Whelan’s twin brother, naming two high-profile Russian prisoners in the United States.

« That is the only reason they have done this, » he said.

Lawyer Vladimir Zherebyonkov He said the same thing, now claiming that the FSB had been planning an exchange the entire time.

« No one hides it, everyone talks about it, all the officials, » he told reporters.

So, the prisoner who has always considered himself a political hostage is now waiting for the politicians to make a deal for his release.

© .

Photos of Konstantin Yaroshenko (left) and Viktor Bout in 2010

All signs suggest that Moscow would have a concrete offer: an exchange for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer serving a 25-year sentence in the United States, and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who turns 20 for drug trafficking.

This Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry spokesman asked Washington to show « humanity » and release Yaroshenko « and others » unjustly condemned Russians.

USA has repeatedly said that the two men were found guilty in open and fair trials.

« We are not looking for an exchange, we are looking for justice for Paul, » Ambassador Sullivan insisted, right after the verdict.

© .

Paul Whelan faces a conviction in a high-security prison.

Whelan’s family is already pressing for that the government and different entities do something, after what his brother David called « a blow to the intestines ».

But David also knows that it took months of complex and almost secret diplomacy to organize a proper exchange for Frode Berg, who eventually involved Russian agents in prison in Lithuania.

Norway had no convicted spies to trade and neither does the United States.

« I’m trying to focus on immediate goals, so I’m not distracted by how horrible it is that he can spend 16 years behind bars, » David told me, imagining feeling his twin.

« I think Paul will have a hard time. It is an extraordinarily long time. »