The strange brain disease discovered in more than 50 inhabitants in Canada

Doctors in Canada have encountered patients showing symptoms similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare fatal condition that attacks the brain. But when they looked closer what they found puzzled them.

Almost 2 years ago, Roger Ellis collapsed at home after having a seizure during his 40th wedding anniversary celebration.

Born and raised on the bucolic Acadian Peninsula in the province of New Brunswick, Ellis was in his early 60s and was enjoying retirement after decades working as an industrial mechanic. Until then he had been in good health.

His son, Steve Ellis, says that after that fateful day, his father’s health rapidly deteriorated.

“I had delusions, hallucinations, weight loss, he was aggressiveHe talks repetitively, ”he says.

“At one point I couldn’t even walk. So within three months they took us to a hospital to tell us that they believed he was dying, but no one knew why, “he adds.

Roger Ellis’s doctors initially suspected he had Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). It is a rare and fatal degenerative brain disorder that causes patients to experience symptoms such as forgetfulness, behavior changes, and coordination difficulties.

A widely known category is the CJD Variant, which is related to the consumption of meat contaminated with mad cow disease. CJD too belongs to a broader category of brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in which proteins in the nervous system break down and aggregate.

But Ellis’s CJD test came back negative, as did the barrage of other tests his doctors subjected him to as they tried to determine the cause of his illness.

His son says the medical team did everything they could to alleviate his father’s various symptoms, but a mystery remained: what was behind Ellis’s decline?

Moncton is the largest city in the province of New Brunswick. (Photo: Getty Images)

In March of this year, young Ellis found a possible, albeit partial, answer.

Radio Canada obtained a copy of a public health memorandum that had been sent to medical professionals in the province warning about a group of patients who they had an unknown degenerative brain disease.

“The first thing I said was, ‘This is my dad,’” he recalls.

Roger Ellis is now believed to be one of those affected by the disease and is under the care of Dr. Alier Marrero.

Neurologist at Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton says that Doctors first encountered the puzzling disease in 2015. At that time he was a patient, an “isolated and atypical case,” he says.

But since then there have been more patients like the first. Enough so that doctors have now been able to identify the group as patients with a different condition, a “never seen before” syndrome.

The province says it is currently tracking 48 cases, divided evenly between men and women, in ages ranging between 18 and 85 years.

Those patients come from the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton areas of New Brunswick. Six people are believed to have died from the disease.

Most patients started experiencing symptoms recently, starting in 2018, although one of them is believed to have had them as early as 2013.

Dr. Marrero says that symptoms are extensive and may vary between patients.

At first, there may be behavioral changes such as anxiety, depression, and irritability, along with unexplained pain, muscle aches, and spasms in previously healthy people.

Often, patients develop difficulty sleeping (severe insomnia or hypersomnia) and memory problems. There may be language deficits that progress quickly and make it difficult to communicate and maintain a fluent conversation, such as stuttering or repeating words.

Another symptom is rapid weight loss and muscle atrophy, as well as visual disturbances and coordination problems and involuntary muscle spasms. Many patients need the help of walkers or wheelchairs.

Some develop disturbing hallucinatory dreams or auditory hallucinations while awake.

Several patients have developed a transient “Capgras syndrome,” a psychiatric disorder in which a person believes that someone close to them has been replaced by an imposter.

“It is quite disturbing because, for example, a patient would say to his wife: ‘I’m sorry, ma’am, you cannot get into bed, I am a married man’ and even if the wife told him his name, he would reply: ‘You It is not the true one ”, says Dr. Marrero.

The Moncton neurologist is leading research on the condition, with the help of a team of researchers and the federal public health agency.

An acquired disease?

Suspected patients undergo prion disease tests and genetic disease tests, panels that look at autoimmune disorders or forms of cancer; and tests for viruses, bacteria, fungi, heavy metals, and abnormal antibodies.

They are asked about environmental factors, lifestyle, travel, medical history, and food and water sources. They undergo lumbar punctures to detect possible infections and disorders.

There is no treatment for this condition, beyond helping to alleviate discomfort of some of the symptoms. For now, the theory is that the disease is acquired, not genetic.

“Our first idea is that there is a toxic element acquired in the environment of this patient that triggers the degenerative changes,” says Marrero.

Roger Ellis lived in the town of Bathurst. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dr. Neil Cashman, a neurologist at the University of British Columbia, is one of the researchers trying to unravel this medical mystery.

He says that even though patients show no traces of any known prion disease, it has not been completely ruled out as a cause.

Another theory is chronic exposure to what is know how an “excitotoxin” such as domoic acid, which was linked to a 1987 food poisoning incident from contaminated mussels from the nearby province of Prince Edward Island.

Along with gastrointestinal upset, about a third of those affected had symptoms such as memory loss, dizziness, confusion. Some patients went into a coma and four died.

Dr. Cashman says they are also looking at another toxin, beta-methylamino-L-alanine (BMAA), which has been implicated as an environmental risk in the development of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

BMAA is produced by cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.

Some researchers also believe that BMAA is related to a documented neurodegenerative disease in an indigenous population on the Pacific island of Guam in the mid-20th century, and that it is found in seeds that were part of the natives’ diet.

Cashman cautions, however, that the current list of theories “is not complete.”

“We have to go back to the first principles, go back to the starting point. At this point, basically, nothing can be excluded, “he says.

So how many more people can be affected by this disease?

Roger Ellis’s condition has stabilized. (Photo: Courtesy Steve Ellis)

Dr. Marrero says it is possible that it is a broader phenomenon outside of the two regions: the Acadian peninsula, with its fishing communities and sandy beaches, and Moncton, a city where patients have currently been identified.

“Are we seeing the tip of the iceberg? Perhaps. I hope we can capture this very quickly to be able to stop it, ”he says.

While those living in affected communities are understandably concerned, Marrero urges people to “work with hope, not fear. Fear paralyzes ”.

Roger Ellis’s condition has stabilized since early rapid progression, according to his son. You are in a skilled nursing home and you need help with daily activities and you have problems with speech and sleep.

Steve Ellis, who runs a Facebook support group for families affected by the disease, says he wants government officials to commit to maintaining transparency about the disease.

Above all, he wants to know what made his father sick. “I know they are working on it, but how did this happen?” He wonders.

“As a family, we are very aware of the fact that he is likely to die from this. We just hope that, whether it happens before I die or after, that there are answers and that responsibilities are assumed if it is something that could have been avoided, “he says.

