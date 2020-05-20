The American star shared a snapshot at the conclusion of her exercise routine last weekend. (Photo: Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram)

A photograph of Jennifer Lopez is causing a stir worldwide. The image of “La Diva del Bronx” was published a few days ago and since then it has captured the eyes of thousands of people, but not because of the shapely figure of the actress or her interest in exercising, but for a strange appearance in the back of the gym at his Miami, Florida home.

The American star shared a snapshot at the conclusion of her exercise routine last weekend. In the selfie she appears in front of the mirror, wearing sportswear, very discreet makeup and even hair tied on top of the head. He also highlighted his marked body thanks to the work of constant training.

Lopez accompanied this new photograph with a motivational message aimed at all those seeking new challenges, be it in the sports or social sphere: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you …”

But despite the famous’s attempts to inspire unpublished or more demanding activities, His followers focused on a strange appearance in the background of sports photography, which they described as terrifying.

Lopez accompanied this new photograph with a motivational message aimed at all those looking for new challenges (Photo: Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram)

According to the hundreds of followers who sharpened their eyes, Behind a curtain in a corner of JLo’s room, just over his shoulder, there is a mysterious man with his mouth covered.

The most observant speculated on whether the presence of the male was due to He was hidden in the famous woman’s home or she was holding him captive like a hostage.

Many also mentioned that the subject had a face mask, used as protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, disease that has put everyone in check.

When zooming in, a man with a bald or shaved head and a lost gaze on the roof of the property is perceived, although his appearance divided opinions and highlighted the object over his mouth, since While some said it was a mask, others indicated that it was a hand to prevent it from expressing itself.

Thus it was that the fans did not take long to question the singer: “What about the boy with his mouth covered deep over your shoulder?”

Zooming in on the image does show a man with a bald or shaved head (Photo: Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram)

But the followers did not stop after finding the mysterious man, since Many showed their concern for the integrity of the famous, others dedicated themselves to annoy her in the face of the unexpected presence, and even those who complained about deleting the comments made about the strange appearance.

After the controversy and the viralization of this image, the Daily Mail tried to explain the reasons why in the image of Jennifer Lopez there is an unknown man.

The English newspaper mentioned that this guy could be working alongside “La Diva del Bronx” or be a personalized trainer who has stayed at the home of ex-baseball player’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to help her with her training.

So far, neither the interpreter of On the floor, the former athlete or someone from his close team has commented on the mysterious appearance.

During the COVID-19 quarantine period, Jennifer Lopez and her family have been kept safe at home, where they have continued with their activities: adults with work and sports activities, and minors with school and recreational activities.

But the followers did not stop after finding the mysterious man (Photo: Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram)

In addition, they have not lost the time to join TikTok, a trend more helped during the confinement and hobby that they all do together.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Reveal never-before-seen scenes of Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla

The talents of the daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony: Emme is a singer and now she also debuted as a writer

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez seek partners to buy a New York baseball team