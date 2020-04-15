When attending the delivery of a farm animal, a woman was stunned to notice that the baby had two noses and four eyes

By: Web Writing

On a Wittenberg farm, Wisconsin, an incredible creature saw the light of the world for the first time. It is a goat of two heads.

This curious animal He was baptized Janus, in honor of the Roman god who is usually described as a two-faced being.

The family, which is dedicated to milking goat’s milk, at first was afraid that it would not survive, however, after taking her to check with a veterinarian, it was established that it is a normal and ordinary baby goat.

The owners are looking to keep it and take care of it as a pet.

The creature is known to have two brains attached to the same spine. This condition is known as polycephaly.

I noticed that the mother was having problems with the second baby, she started assisting her and I was very confused when I noticed that there were two heads instead of one.



The family has been dedicated to milking goats for the last 6 years, in all those years they have seen about 700 goats born, however, they have never seen anything like this.