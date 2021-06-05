The stranded road

I do not know if the wise people who are so friendly to the President of the Republic are in the same line with the rest of the country as regards the importance of the moment that Mexico is living.

This Sunday’s elections are about something more transcendent than the chances of getting out well from the current difficulties that we all experience.

Next week we will have crossed the milestones that divided the country into halves: what we are seeing is the gradual demolition of many elements with which a society is built and, on the contrary, those that agree with what has been achieved so far. now and they want to continue the idyllic relationship that they built with López Obrador for two years.

Once the elections are over and the reactions that many fear can be very upset in the rejection of their results, we will be about to embark on the unpredictable horizons that extend until 2024.

History warns us that the futuristic part of the six-year term awaits us, an unpredictable series of more personal than institutional claims that will compete in the facets of the polyhedron that the current political system has become.

For all, it will be a question of speeding up the pace, some to comply, others to discard the crude constitutional reforms that the President, stubborn at last, will not stop insisting on offering the country as his greatest legacy.

It is about turning the rope of the great six-year project of López Obrador to tighten or loosen.

Concern for the situation we are experiencing in these elections cuts through all layers and prisms of the complex society that has developed in the 21st century. We have left behind the incredibly long political adolescence that began 100 years ago.

Until now we could let ourselves be carried away by the currents of each six-year term because they did not present major dilemmas.

Everything was framed in a very relative respect, even if it was only discursive, for the freedoms of each Mexican, but with the understanding that neither locally nor nationally, the substance changed little. The always frustrated aspirations followed their complaining route, but the general picture continued.

Due to the steps that AMLO has taken when arriving at the National Palace, we now face another scenario that divides us and, as such, is a dry point of reference with a national dimension and historical implication that must inevitably be resolved.

The picture is complicated. We find that the national machinery is stuck. He does not walk and it is not because of the pandemic because fortunately it is temporary. The gears of the government arrested for being judicially unviable, have neither order nor cohesion. The stage has been reached where the Q4 project has nothing new to offer other than the growing poverty that depends on social programs and a middle class without support or encouragement that has not just released its energies to take the wasted reins. The privileged layer that does not see in its country more than market niches to increase its profits that threaten to export.

The lack of vision confronts López Obrador. Not even the global challenges of today recruit your interest. It is limited to a war against corruption that it has torpedoed.

The great project of Mexico to be an international example in politics, economics or science is far away. His persistent attempt to centralize his personal power that he does not articulate stands out. His popular support plans remedy the daily routine for the electoral, but they are not completed with the financing of SMEs that he urges.

And it was to be expected. With no more background than that of a successful popular leader, his innate cunning has not been enough to lead a country of more than 126 million individuals who need something to inspire and retain them or they will leave as they have already done by the millions.

For this reason, it is important that in the second half of his term, Andrés Manuel gives substance to his presidency. We do not need the most overt academics and businessmen, but it is President López Obrador who decides to grow to the dimension that his role demands, surrounding himself in this new opportunity, now yes, with people who do teach him to govern and not only to tolerate the corruption of his relatives and friends who from the beginning have contaminated his management. You need to push them away and ignore them anymore. Otherwise, the stranded machinery will no longer be remedied.

