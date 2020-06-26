A new game of Pixelart-style lateral advancement platforms plans to join the hybrid console eShop shortly, it is The StoryTale, the first work developed by the Maxim Nuriev company, and published in turn by it with all its might. It is a retro-looking adventure that somewhat follows the theme of fairy tales that almost everyone remembers from their childhood, with two well-known protagonists, a warrior prince and a sorceress princess, who fight to make their dreams come true. . On the occasion of its next release on Nintendo Switch on Tuesday June 30th, a gameplay of the first fifteen minutes of the game has been published, a key time to determine if we can like a title, which you can take a look at below: