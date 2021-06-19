The story tells that the cemita from Puebla …

The gastronomy of Puebla is vast, tasty, but above all varied, ranging from homemade snacks to spectacular main dishes that jealously guard a unique and unrepeatable cuisine.

Among its treasures, the cemita stands out, whose essence is its bread, of very ancient origin, which like all the breads consumed in Mexico were originally introduced by the conquerors and, over time, were enriched in their forms, flavors and techniques by the French.

And when did the cemita appear

The cemita is eminently Iberian and is the result of two varieties of bread that, during the Viceroyalty, the city of Puebla gave as a tribute to the Spanish crown “, highlights Esperanza Toral, in The Origin of the Cemitas

One of the gastronomic jewels of our country is undoubtedly the cemita from Puebla, inside it hides history and tradition

Another characteristic of the cemita bread is the adornment with sesame that it carries on the lid, in which the artisans achieved great skill and decorated it with flowers, stars, animals, phrases, names and landscapes.

A story by Ávila Camacho

An anecdote is famous that tells that the general Maximino Avila Camacho He gave a meal in Teziutlán in which the cemitas consumed had the coat of arms of that municipality drawn on them.

In the XIX century, the cemitas were prepared at home and filled with potatoes, beans and nopal, but currently, the filling is an explosion of flavors, you can choose from various cold meats, chicken breast, pork leg, ham, milanesa, or, Combine them with each other and they should also have chipotle chili, quesillo and papalo leaves, which give it a unique flavor.

