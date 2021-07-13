The story of Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine and her time at ‘Black Widow’

Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021) arrived to close some narrative arcs and open others. Among those that culminate is that of Natasha Romanoff. Although this was known after Avengers: Endgame (Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, 2019), there were some loose ends. In the group of narrative sections that open are the stories of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the return of Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Writing “return” may not be entirely fair because the first appearance of Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine was scheduled for Black Widow. However, due to delays caused by the appearance of COVID-19, the film was postponed to the point that the second production in which the character would appear turned out to be the first. It happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, when he appeared before US Agent.

So far, their appearances have been specific. In addition to a script decision, it is part of the characteristics that describe this character. Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine moves in the shadows, weaves networks in circumstances during which others would not, moves in spaces that, perhaps, do not attract so much attention. That stealth makes her as interesting as key during Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine in the Marvel comics

Before being incorporated through Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow, this character first appeared in Nick Fury, Agent of SHIELD, a collection produced within Strange Tales # 159, released in August 1967. From the beginning She was introduced as The Countess Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine, due to her noble origin. That title is a constant reference within comics and television adaptation, where even she allows herself to play with him.

This is what happened when he appeared before the US Agent, saying: “Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine. In fact she is Countess Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine. I know it’s long but I hate repeating it multiple times, so tell me Val. But, don’t call me Val, just think about it. “But, a little before those suggested in both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow, his story added other characteristics.

Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine is a triple agent. Within his work in the comics he has worked with SHIELD, Hydra and Leviathan. This last job she did before starting with SHIELD, an organization in which she became deputy director and through which she managed to infiltrate Hydra. When she succeeded, for some time she was referred to as Madame Hydra.

SHIELD, Nick Fury and ‘Black Widow’

During her time at SHIELD, Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine learned various combat and espionage skills through which she immersed herself in different environments. In fact, his performance during the lessons was so remarkable that he caught the attention of Nick Fury. These characters end up having a romantic relationship.

This link is key because Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine becomes a figure very close to the main SHIELD reference.. Consequently, it becomes both a goal and a resource. That explains why a skrull ends up impersonating her, in order to learn more about Nicky Fury and the operation of different structures of power and espionage.

When Fury discovers that this Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine was not such, he kills the Skrull. This is how the Secret Invasion begins to be discovered, another of the comics that will be adapted by Marvel and Disney into a miniseries. The appearance of The Countess in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and at the end of Black Widow serve as an introduction to the character, perhaps thinking about some of the events described.

His role in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘Black Widow’

So far, apparently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Black Widow and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, La Fontaine’s Valentina Allegra appears to be assembling a group or managing different figures on specific missions. Two of them are Yelena Belova and John Walker.

The John Walker Case (US Agent)

After the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, when John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is removed from the State, Valentina approaches him and suggests the possibility of working together. During that encounter, he tells her: “Things will get weird. And when that happens, they won’t need a Captain America. But to an agent, to the US Agent. “

The Yelena Belova case (Black Widow)

Apparently, the two knew each other long before what was shown in the post-credits scene of Black Widow. During that appearance in the film, Valentina asks Yelena: “I have your next target and I wanted to give it to you in person. You may want to get rid of the man responsible for your sister’s death.”

It introduces you to Hawkeye, something that serves as an introduction to the miniseries that the character will have through Disney Plus. However, it also provides information about the characteristics of your profile. Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine, before entering the narrative of good and bad, only thinks about her interests and the missions she can handle.

