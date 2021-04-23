the story of the young Spaniard who wrote an opera at the age of 19

Iñaki Carcavilla Garasa, 19-year-old Aragonese, premiered last weekend at Musikene, the Higher Music Center of the Basque Country, Cubbyholes, his first opera, inspired by the ancient legend about the origin of Formigal.

“You always remember the typical lessons that they teach you in Music History that Mozart wrote a symphony when he was 8 years old and the first opera at 12. And I never imagined that I could do something like that at 19 years old. I thought I was, maybe 40 and lucky. And suddenly I see all the work and more than 100 pages with music of the orchestra and the libretto of the four singers “, has assured Carcavilla in Herald of Aragon.

It was last September, when in the Composition classroom they proposed the idea of ​​making an opera. “Nobody jumped in and then I asked my colleagues if it was a suicide to do so. And when they said yes, I said ‘well I’ll do it’ and forwards,” said Carcavila, who premiered the work on April 17 in the Musikene auditorium. It took five months to conceive Cubilillas.

“We had been with very intense four and five hour rehearsals to mount it. I had already premiered a small play and it always made me very nervous. But here, having seen all the work behind it and all the involvement of my colleagues, I thought that it could not go wrong. I sat down to enjoy as one more person in the audience and it was a very rewarding experience, “he recalled.

“In Spain we are not valued”

The dream of this young man is to be able to make a living by composing music, but he is aware that it is “very complicated and more so in Spain because culture is lived in the background and we are not valued“.” It’s a shame that we have to go out to work and waste the talent there is, but you have to eat. One of my teachers lives in Paris and comes to teach in San Sebastián and the vast majority live in France, “he explains to the Aragonese newspaper.

This prodigy of music, who is in the second year of the Degree in Composition – he has two more courses left to finish and the master’s degree – began his musical studies at the Professional Conservatory of Music ‘Antonio Viñuales’ from Huesca as a trombonist and cellist and later made the leap to the renowned school of San Sebastián.