the story of the world’s largest environmental regeneration project

The Loes Plateau is a large expanse surrounded by the Yellow River and that it is the cultural and historical heart of China. But where there were great crops and wealth centuries ago, the excessive use of the land caused the destruction of the ecosystem until it became practically a desert.

Under this situation, the risk of flooding became a constant danger. And soil erosion limited further crop growth. The Loes Plateau became one of the poorest areas in China.

But the reality is changing.

It is known that humans profoundly change ecosystems. What still seems not to be so clear is that those who live near degraded environments see their way of life endangered. Fish are no longer abundant as before. Harvests are getting scarcer. Animals have no food to eat. And when the environment collapses, humans are left unprotected.

However, there are success stories in which the human being has been able to bring life back to the environment. Stories that based on science managed to turn a broken ecosystem around for the benefit of each and every one of its parts. And perhaps the greatest story of such success is the Plateau de Loes.

Plateau de Loes, the largest project in the world

The documentary Regreening the desert, shot by researcher and educator John D. Liu, showed the world what to date is the world’s largest environmental regeneration project.

In the 1990s, the Chinese government wanted to remedy the dire situation in many rural areas of the country. They began a series of programs that sought to replace large amounts of farmland with forests and bushes, employing the local inhabitants themselves.

In total, it was intended to cover 76 million hectares of vegetation throughout China. The main objective was to achieve food security and avoid floods.

The Loes plateau was the main setting for these projects:

– Terraces were built on the slopes so that the water would filter better and thus avoid landslides.

– Adapted species were planted to the local climate.

– They started a control in goat grazing during the first years, since they ate the little vegetation that could grow naturally.

– I know they built small dams to prevent flooding and store water.

In this way they would increase the land covered by trees, shrubs and grasses, preventing the water from washing away the most superficial layer of the soil.

As is normal, there were many critics of this system. People saw their way of life in danger. They were reluctant to give up their land to plant trees that did not produce direct benefits.

But the results are being amazing. In just over 10 years a total area the size of the Netherlands has been restored.

Vegetation grew at a rate of up to 12.5% ​​per year, soil erosion is slowing and more carbon is being sequestered from the atmosphere. And the most surprising: despite reducing the total area dedicated to crops, food production and the wealth of the inhabitants has increased.

According to World Bank data, up to 2.5 million people were lifted out of poverty in the first decade alone. The employment rate went from 70 to 87%. Food security was achieved in an area frequently hit by droughts. And these benefits have been achieved while the ecosystem was revitalized!

But it’s not all lights:

– Some data offered by official agencies are not realistic, such as that the planted trees had a survival between 90 and 100%.

– The ways of putting it into practice were not the most adequate, and many people were forced to change the use of their land.

– Other detractors also point out that very little diversity of vegetables was used.

But still, the net benefit is very positive for ecosystems, and also for people that inhabit them.

The great success of the Loes Plateau has caused the model to spread throughout China. It has even reached other countries such as Jordan or Ethiopia, where the desert advances unstoppably and food production is in danger.

In addition, numerous scientific investigations have benefited from the results. Thanks to them, it has been possible to study, for example, the best species to restore certain environments.

Ecosystems provide us with services, many of which are vital to human health. In well-kept soils more food is produced. Crops surrounded by healthy ecosystems have a higher production because there is more pollination. Vegetation is also crucial to maintain good water levels, also helping to purify it. And forests protect against floods and strong winds, as well as being home to a great diversity of species.

These are just some of the benefits that well cared for ecosystems bring to our lives. AND Although many think that there is a choice between wildlife and crops, the dilemma does not have to exist.

By applying science-based solutions, it is possible to make a broken ecosystem, a desert field, feed again.

If you want more information, you can see the report China’s Grain for Green Program. A Review of the Largest Ecological Restoration and Rural Development Program in the World.

Studies carried out on the success of the project in the Meseta de Loes