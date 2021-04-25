The story of the Pfizer scientist who became an anti-vaccine leader

The reason that led a former Pfizer vice president to doubt COVID-19 and become an anti-vaccine icon is a mystery.

Along with SARS-CoV-2, misinformation, fake news, and Conspiracy theories Regarding COVID-19, they invaded the world as a result of the pandemic that began at the end of 2019.

Fake news alluding to miracle products, conspiracy narratives, COVID-19 deniers and anti-vaccines are a latent threat to public health, especially when information is shared regardless of its veracity and circulates on social networks.

Of course, the people most exposed to this narrative are those who have less access to reliable sources of information, who lack healthy skepticism to contrast a story in different sources or who are victims of algorithms typical of social networks that create a disinformation bubble around him, but what would lead a scientist with an academic background at the head of an area of ​​a global pharmaceutical company to fall into the infodemic?

The scientist who succumbed to massive misinformation

Photo: Getty Images

With 6 patents developed and 40 papers behind him, the curriculum of Mike Yeadon, British Scientific Consultant, reveals a prolific career within the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, a record that led him to the position of Vice President of Pfizer’s Allergy and Breathing Unit in 2006.

Yeadon’s career continued to grow after his departure from Pfizer in 2011, when he founded Ziarco, a biotech company. The intention was to continue with the developments and line of research that they conducted at Pfizer. After operating for six years, the company was acquired by Novartis for $ 325 million.

Up to this point, Yeadon’s scientific endeavors could be classified as outstanding; however, his convictions are they radically transformed during the pandemic, until he became a true stranger to his colleagues and a danger to public health.

In March 2020, Yeadon agreed with most of his colleagues through Twitter and expressed that “the virus will not go anywhere until we develop a vaccine or achieve herd immunity.” Not only that: the scientist also expressed his wishes about the development of an inoculation in record time on the microblogging network: “if we are very lucky, a vaccine could arrive by the end of 2021”.

However, what led Yeadon to radically change his stance over the next several months is a mystery.

A extensive research of Reuters in this regard tries to find the moment in which this sudden transformation occurred. According to the authors, it all started during the spring of 2020, when Europe was still going through the first wave of COVID-19 and lockdown was spreading in the UK.

Photo: Getty Images

At that time, the scientist shared a first tweet underestimating the coronavirus: “There is nothing virulent or scary about COVID-19, everything will fade away. It’s just a common garden virus, to which the world overreacted ”.

In the following months, Yeadon continued to question both health measures, the increase in cases around the world and the fatality that several countries were experiencing by then.

By then, Yeadon’s statements had taken on a completely conspiratorial tone and removed from all scientific evidence. Unsurprisingly, the controversial unsubstantiated claims fueled a disinformation tinderbox that exploded through social media in the form of fake news and conspiracy theories, especially well received by anti-vaccine groups and COVID-19 deniers.

His fame grew among these groups and different videos that mistakenly presented him as the supposed vice president of Pfizer to gain authority went viral in the UK and the United States before reaching other latitudes.

“The virus is not only less dangerous than we are led to believe, we are actually very close to achieving herd immunity,” he explained in October 2020. An article signed by him in the British tabloid Daily Mail went even further: “ It is absolutely unnecessary to vaccinate to the population to end this pandemic, “he wrote.

At the end of October, Yeadon ruled out a second wave of the virus, just two months before the United Kingdom doubled the infections it reached during the highest point of the first wave, with record highs and an emergency situation in the south of the country. .

A campaign of global distrust towards vaccines

Photo: Government of Mexico

In December 2020, Yeadon made a radical petition to the European Medicines Agency (EMA): the scientist demanded to stop clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming they cause infertility in women.

Although the EMA quickly dismissed the request, since Younder’s proposal was based on vague speculation and did not include any scientific evidence, the damage had been done: the document – and different extracts from it – made headlines between Anti-vaccine groups and COVID-19 deniers.

According to Reuters research on the matter, concern about infertility was present in thousands of women who came to British vaccination centers, the same in the United States, where a survey revealed that a 13% of the population would avoid getting vaccinated to preserve your fertility.

In addition, journalists had access to a draft of a letter written in early 2021 by colleagues who worked with Younder during his time at Pfizer, where they expressed concern about his messages on Twitter, where until the beginning of 2021 he accumulated more than 90 thousand followers:

“We are aware of your views on COVID-19 in recent months… the determination, the lack of scientific rigor and the one-sided interpretation of often low-quality data is a far cry from the Mike Yeadon we so highly respect and enjoy. to work”.

Although it is impossible to know if the letter reached its destination, on February 3, 2021, Yeadon wrote a tweet different from the trend of recent months:

“Recently a tweet appeared on my behalf that was horribly offensive and as a result my account was blocked. Of course I deleted it. I want you to know that I did not write it ”.

And although there is no clear allusion to the message to which the scientist was referring, the cited research ensures that various users related the comment to a anti-Muslim tweet series written from your account in 2020.

Finally, Yeadon disappeared from Twitter on February 4, after leaving a message announcing his retirement with a fleeting “I’ll be gone soon.” Since then, the scientist has not issued any public opinion on the matter, opening a range of speculation about what it was that led him to abandon science and share controversial opinions that put public health at risk during the pandemic.

Now read:

Why does the Catholic Church believe that vaccines are made from abortion fetuses?

Coronacount: this is how the logic of Covid-19 denial works