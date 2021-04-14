The story of the only Mexican who traveled aboard the Titanic

Among the passengers who boarded the Titanic, there was only one Mexican: the diplomat Manuel Uruchurtu, of whom no record is kept.

The news also reached Mexico. For the first time in history, a ship with the highest luxuries that could be enjoyed in the Grand tourism hotels would cross the oceans, on a journey from Southampton, in England, to New York. Not even the furious lunges of the sea could knock down the Titanic metal shell: the irrefutable proof of how the human being had, finally, defeated nature.

An unsinkable ocean liner

Photo: Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It was April. Spring always brings good omens when it comes to new beginnings. Politicians, big businessmen and the highest aristocracy From various countries in the world he had managed to get tickets to board the Titanic. All the media of the time were steeped in the story: gold chandeliers, imported tapestries, Versailles-worthy rugs They would adorn the ship’s rooms and public spaces.

Aboard the metallic beast they would be European and American passengers equally. After four years of construction, 1912 would finally be the year that the Titanic could describe your transatlantic trajectory. In total, it is estimated that more than 2,000 people paid for an exclusive ticket. Hundreds of thousands stayed with him longing to board another time.

The vast majority of passengers they led a wealthy life. Some counted were Irish and Scandinavian immigrants, who were looking for a better life on the other side of the world. All, however, shared one certainty: the ship would take them to American shores. Overall, they had the guarantee that the White Star shipping company he had already accomplished similar feats in the past. Nothing could go wrong.

Titanic: the April disaster

Photo: Getty Images

The Titanic set sail on April 10, 1912. On board, the only Mexican passenger was Manuel Uruchurtu, a diplomat from Sonora. With 42 years old, had devoted his professional development to politics. During a trip to Europe to see the Spanish Court, a friend of his yielded a ticket to board the Titanic.

Uruchurtu never imagined that would have the first class privileges. On the fourth day of travel, an unexpected commotion shook the metal beast. Despite reports days before the sightings of blocks of ice in the sea, the crew decided to move on. A bad maneuver caused the ship to collide with an iceberg, and thus began its inevitable sinking.

Of the 2,000 people on board, only 1,600 survived. At 11:40 PM the impact was registered. Two hours later, for hypothermia or drowning, many had already died. Although the sea was particularly calm that night, many of the bodies were not found. in further research.

An act of chivalry?

Photo: General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

Manuel Uruchurtu did not make it to the mainland. In an alleged act of chivalry, he yielded his place in a lifeboat to an Irish woman, Elizabeth Ramell Nye. According to the descendants of the diplomat, she was less likely to survive than himself.

“It was always a family story, one of those that you have been dragging generation after generation but do not leave your house, they stay after dinner,” said one of his great-grandchildren for the Chicago Tribune. “It was an act of chivalry,” he adds.

Ramell Nye did manage to save himself. Upon reaching the mainland, wrote a long letter to their relatives detailing their experience of the tragedy on the Titanic. Despite the heroic recounting that his family made later – more than a hundred years after the transatlantic tragedy occurred – in no part of the document of the survivor the intervention of the Mexican politician.

Among the icy waves of the North Sea, a be quiet mortuary spread the night of April 14. What we really know about history has come to us in fuss, like breeze from extinct waves that covered, slowly and inexorably, the ship that failed to beat the sea.

