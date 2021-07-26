The story of the Olympic swimmer who saved 18 people from drowning

Yusra Mardini, during a swimming pre-Olympic in Berlin (Photo: Soeren Stache / DPA / Picture Alliance via .)

Behind the medals and great triumphs that are achieved in an Olympics there are others that are achieved long before reaching the competition. One of them is the story that accompanies the standard bearer of the Refugee Delegation in Tokyo 2020. Yusra Mardini was forced to leave her home, leaving Syria ravaged by war in 2015.

The young woman competes in the 100 meter butterfly, but has already proven her worth in the waters of the Aegean Sea. That was the scenario in which he saved 18 people from drowning, after towing the boat in which he was sailing with them with the help of his sister. They did it by rowing with one hand for three hours, pulling a boat destined for six occupants, but loaded with a score of people.

“If I was going to drown, at least I would do it having felt proud of myself and my sister,” explains Mardini in a documentary published by the organization of the Olympic Games. It was with that strength that the Mardini sisters managed to avoid a tragedy that was chewed from the moment the boat’s engine stopped.

A sporting career that not even the pumps stopped

The daughter of a swimming coach, Mardini was always a promising youngster who managed to qualify for the Short Pool World Championship to represent Syria in 2012, despite the fact that the country was already suffering the constant bombardments of the war. His training ended up having to be postponed, since the explosions destroyed the facilities in which he was preparing, as well as his house.

In 2015, the young Syrian fled the war for Greece. Upon his arrival in the Hellenic territory, he was able to travel to Germany where he ended up passing the tests to enter a swimming club. In 2016, she was chosen to represent the Refugee Delegation at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic event. This time he will try to bite the metal in Tokyo.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

