Mom started, nurse. Dad followed. And then the boys between 1 and 15 years old were “falling”

Coronavirus has changed the family Cebrián Gervas, resident in Valladolid, Spain. Formed by both parents and 11 sons, everyone has contracted the coronavirus. One by one.

Irene Gervas, the mother, works as nurse and shortly before the crisis broke out in Spain They began to present the symptoms of the dreaded disease such as headache and muscle pain, however the couple attributed it to an emotional issue, due to the situation the entire world was going through and they let time run: the worst decision.

By the time they delivered the results of the test they performed to Irene At work on March 17, it was too late, everyone was infected, said the father of the family José María Cebrián: “By then I was already feeling fatal. The same day that we found out about my wife’s positive I was already in bed. It was late for everything.”

So, in a matter of days, your sons, ranging from the year of life to age 15, began to present symptoms, one by one: “The symptoms in children have been very intense but very short. In a few hours they begin to tell you that their headaches hurt. , the fever goes up. They start vomiting. They have a day or a day and a half that worry you, but the next day they are phenomenal. It is wonderful to hear again that they are hungry and want to eat, “he shared. Chema.

No one enters or leaves the house of the Cebrián, who married when Irene I was 27 and Chema, 28. They set up an operation involving grandparents, uncles, family, friends, neighbors. Even the mayor of Valladolid contacted them to offer help.

Caring for a one-year-old baby when the rule is not to approach was very difficult: “Many times we had to let him cry in his crib because we couldn’t lift him,” she says. The sons older, still without symptoms, organized up and down: they attended their parents and younger siblings.

“There I was scared. My wife was not well either and the boys began to fall two by two: two with a high fever and vomiting and one without knowing what to do. They told us that without critical symptoms we would stay home and I thought ´a see if we are holding on here when we should be in a hospital.´

“I have come to think that indeed someone could die.”



“We are practicing Catholics, we know that death is the passage to heaven, to eternal life and then comes rebirth, but the theory goes on the one hand and personal experience on the other: seeing that the majority of the deceased are men, I thought that if I died I would leave Irene alone in charge of 11 children. Locked your head starts to spin, the perfect storm is building. “

Adults still have some symptoms: almost a month after testing positive, over the weekend Irene he was in bed, still tired. Sunday too “Chema“She had a fever and a headache again. Only the three-year-old girl continues with excessive exhaustion; the rest is fine.