The story of the Nicaraguan boy abandoned on the US border

Wilton is the Nicaraguan boy who shocked social networks through a video in which he was rescued by the Border Patrol while asking for help at the southern border of the United States, Texas.

The story of the child under 10 years old succumbs from his native country, Nicaragua, where he left with his mother, Meylin Obregón, who was fleeing from her ex-partner.

However, once they left and upon reaching US territory they were returned – almost immediately to Mexico – and fell into the hands of a cartel that kidnapped them.

According to the article published by El País, both undertook the trip with the help of Wilton’s uncle, Misael Obregón, who is living in the United States. However, once they were captured, Misael was asked for $ 5,000 per head; so he had to reach an agreement with the leader of the cartel so that at least they will release his nephew.

An escape from gender violence

Wilton’s story occurs because Meylin’s partner, Lázaro Gutiérrez, according to the complaints made before leaving, mistreated and humiliated her and she preferred to leave.

Meylin’s mother, Leiva, ruled that she did not know that her daughter’s journey would be so long.

Oh my God! ”Leiva said upon hearing the news anchor’s account. The grandmother put one hand to her chest and the other to her mouth to try to contain her crying. It was impossible. “Now only God with his power can deliver her. In the hands of these people, anything can happen, ”he said. “Yes here [en Nicaragua] there would be a law that would protect women, maybe my daughter would not have left, “he said.

In an interview with local media, Lázaro Gutiérrez Laguna assured that he ended up with his ex-wife “due to relationship problems” and that he agreed with her that Wilton travel to the United States. But the grandmother denies it and says that the boy did not want to go with his father when he tried to take it from her by force a few days before Meylin left. The other son of the couple did stay in Nicaragua with him.

In the midst of these versions, Vice President Rosario Murillo has become involved in the case of the minor abandoned at the border. The spokeswoman for the Government of Daniel Ortega has said that the Nicaraguan traveled “due to problems at home”, leaving aside the evidence of gender violence, an endemic disease that this year has already claimed the lives of 19 women in that country. according to the Catholic NGO for the Right to Decide. In addition, the first lady reported that her government has initiated efforts for the repatriation of the 10-year-old boy, who is currently in a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Brownsville, Texas.

Leiva, however, prefers that her grandson go with her son to Miami and that her daughter do the same if she manages to survive her kidnapping. “In this country or when they kill them [a las mujeres] they do something. It is in vain ”.