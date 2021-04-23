The Story of the Mini that conquered Antarctica

There are a multitude of iconic brands and models. These have managed to reach every corner and, wherever you go, it is easy to come across any of them. They remain in the memory of all of us and have captivated all kinds of people, regardless of age, sex or nationality. However, only one can say that it has really reached every corner of the planet. We talk about Mini-Trac, the Mini of Antarctica.

For those who are a bit lost, it must be mentioned that no, moving through Antarctica has nothing to do with doing it in any other territory. It involves sliding down snow and ice, something that for conventional cars are not too prepared. For this reason, the most varied vehicles move around there, which even seem straight out of a mad max movie. And if we thought that we would not be misled because Terry O’Hare, the creator of the Mini-Trac, worked for this mythical film developing the vehicles that appear in it.

Transportation problems in Antarctica

In the 1950s and 1960s, there was a significant expeditionary race in Antarctica, which led many countries to send their researchers there. British, Norwegians, Americans, Soviets … they did not want to miss anything that was happening. But in order to carry out these expeditions successfully there was also a race for vehicle productionthat would favor mobility in that territory.

Dog sledding aside, the best way to navigate Antarctic snow and ice was with tracked vehicles. But, on this common basis, the stakes of the different countries were quite varied. Of the big soviet trucks to the ferguson tractors, nobody found the perfect vehicle.

One of the countries that was looking for means of transport to move on their Antarctic expeditions was Australia. The common feature of the available vehicles was robustness. Canadians could be found Nodwell 110, British Ferguson tractors or Land Rover SUVs. But while these were good options for loading and transporting, Australians were looking for an option for the ordinary journeys.

The Mini of Antarctica

The idea of ​​Australia was clear, they wanted a car to use that could service their Antarctic expeditions. The first option arrived unchanged. Since Volkswagen Australia, between 1962 and 1963, provided Beetles to expeditions. Along with the brand’s generosity was also included a powerful marketing campaign with the slogan: “First car in Antarctica”. The Volkswagen Beetles were used in the vicinity of the stations, but their conditions were not suitable for mobility in these areas.

After this not entirely satisfactory experience, another solution was thought of. It had to be an option similar to the Beetle but with a greater ability to get off the asphalt. This is where Terry O’Hare comes in, who at the time ran a car company in a Melbourne neighborhood. He had already developed some groundbreaking designs, but at the time he was engaged in the import of snow vehicle chassis to later complete them according to the specifications of the Australian Antarctic expeditions. Terry was aware of the expeditions desire to have a small and manageable car, and he saw the model that could meet the requirements: the Mini Mark I.

Launched in 1959, the Mini became a sensation in the early sixties. Its small size, but with great interior space, convinced the general public who bought it en masse. In his favor also played a elegant and eye-catching image that, even today, continues to captivate wherever it passes.

Comparison of the two versions of the Mini-Trac

Terry’s idea was to modify the original Mini car as little as possible. The first version of the Mini from Antarctica it aroused great expectation among the inhabitants of the Down Under. However, this would not be the one that would initiate the journey to the South Pole. The first version presented some differences with what would be the final bet. The main one was the llength of the caterpillar. While in the first version it did not reach the end of the nose of the Mini, in the final option it exceeded it by several centimeters to improve stability.

The Antarctic Mini had lost the driveshafts and suspension, which were replaced by some toothed wheels drives installed on the differential output shaft. The rest of the Mini, oddly enough, it remained practically the same.

A story of success or failure?

Before sending the Mini from Antarctica to expeditions, a series of tests were carried out in Australian territory. The results were very satisfactory. The reported reports cataloged it as “Very successful despite minor problems”. His behavior in the snow was adequate, reaching a speed of 37 kilometers per hour.

How could it be otherwise, the Mini from Antarctica was packed with express shipment to the South Pole. There arrived in 1965, giving a touch of color and elegance to a territory inhabited by machines in which appearance was the least important thing.

The handling of the Mini from Antarctica in the territory for which it had been created was perfect. Accustomed to heavy and not very agile machines, driving a Mini should delight the inhabitants of the Australian base and, also, should make those from other countries grow envious. To this easy handling his little weight helped, much lower than that of the other vehicles. This too favored their off road ability in snow and ice.

However, not everything was perfect. Despite the great sensations when getting behind the wheel, the Antarctic Mini suffered a series of mechanical problems that were making its use impossible. These breakdowns were, however small, a major inconvenience since it was the only vehicle of its kind. Furthermore, in the middle of Antarctica, repair capabilities were greatly diminished.

In this way, when the clutch burned out, it was necessary to return to Australia. Yet the 1965 season had not ended and the Mini-Trac left Antarctica never to return.

What happened to the Mini of Antarctica?

The documentary “The Mini-Trac: Antartica’s Weirdest Tracked Vehicle”allows you to know in depth the history of this unique and unrepeatable Mini. Along with images of the car moving through Antarctica, clues are also given of where can they be now the three Mini-Tracs that were produced.

The Mini-Trac sent to Antarctica was used upon its return in the Victoria ski slopes, in Australia. A second Mini was manufactured and shipped to New Zealand, with no record of him since. The Mini-Trac that is missing is the original design, that of the shorter track. His story after being discarded is not known, but the documentary launches a theory.

According to “The Mini-Trac: Antartica’s Weirdest Tracked Vehicle”, the original design could have ended up in canada, due to the connections of Terry O’Hare’s company with the North American country for the importation of the Nodwell 110. The most surprising thing is its connection with an advertisement in 2009 in a second hand web Canadian. The vehicle offered was yellow, had contained dimensions and moved with tracks. Although there are notable differences with the original design of the Mini-Trac, it is not unreasonable to think that the car may have suffered modifications over the years.

Be that as it may, the Mini-Trac, despite its short life in Antarctica, is a true milestone in the automotive industry. A real dengineering demonstration in order to get where conditions prevent it. The next time a snowfall paralyzes an entire city, remember that a Mini was able to conquer Antarctica.

Source: The Mini-Trac: Antartica’s Weirdest Tracked Vehicle