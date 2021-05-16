The story of the man who is forced to leave the island where he has lived for only 32 years

Mauro Morandi is 81 years old and has living 32 in the Archipelago of La Magdalena, north of Sardinia. He is known as the Robinson Crusoe of Italy for his adventure on this island where he is the only inhabitant.

It is now when the owners of Budelli, part of this archipelago, they have asked him to leave her, according to himself he has told in his social networks. “I will go with the hope that in the future Budelli will be protected as I protected her for 32 years,” he declared.

He made the decision to change his life because “I was pretty tired of many of the things of our society: consumerism and the political situation in Italy, “he explained to the BBC in 2018.

“I decided move to a desert island in Polynesia, far from all civilization. I wanted to start a new life close to nature, “he revealed.

But he finally ended up on this island of Italy after traveling there for tourism where he now receives tourists who arrive. “I found my own Polynesia at the doors of my house, “he added.

They have already intended to evict themselves several times over the years. However, this seems to be the final one after having made illegal alterations to your cabin, according to Fabrizio Fonnesu, the president of La Magdalena National Park, told CNN.

On Change.org, a petition was made to the Italian government to let him stay on the island, managing to get more than 70,000 signatures, but it has not been effective.

“I’ve had enough, I’m leaving”, he sentenced. “My life will not change too much, I will continue to see the sea,” he revealed to The Guardian, as he will continue to live in an apartment on a nearby island.