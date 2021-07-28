The story of the man of the swamp, the mummy who died by strangulation 2,400 years ago

With his hair, skin and intestines perfectly preserved, the mystery of the death of the swamp man begins to be solved.

The man in the swamp keeps his original nails, intestines, hair, brain and skin. Despite being at least 2,400 years old, the climatic conditions of the space in which he was buried have ensured that his body has been preserved almost intact. Besides that his original tunic still covers him, around his neck still hangs the rope that took his life.

An ominous ritual

Photo: Museum Silkeborg

Also known as ‘the Tollund man’, this mummy was discovered in northern Europe. It is estimated that he lost his life between 30 and 40 years of age, after being strangled by a thick leather rope. Despite evidence of cause of death, motivations that led his perpetrators to murder him they remain hidden. Some professors assure that it was part of some human sacrifice.

Originally, the mummy was exhumed in 1950. As well as keeping all of the skin intact, the inside of its intestines reveals the contents of his last supper. The study, conducted by the Museum Silkeborg in Denmark, notes that the man in the swamp was hanged and buried after eating barley porridge, flax and some seeds. In addition, fatty fish proteins and threshing wastes were located.

A similar case, known as the Grauballe man, was found some years ago with the same characteristics. They even agree on nutritional contents of your latest foods. What has truly intrigued archaeologists is the fact that they were both killed in an acidic swamp, as part of an ominous ritual.

We suggest: GALLERY: This was the impressive parade of mummies from Ancient Egypt

Punishment or offer?

Interior of the intestine of Tollund man. Image: PS HENRIKSEN, THE DANISH NATIONAL MUSEUM

According to the investigation conducted in parallel by the Moesgaard Museum, these murders were carried out as part of a ancient practice of punishment and torture. However, it is also likely that they were part of some mortuary rite, according to the institution’s experts:

“[…] they have the unmistakable marks of having been violently murdered before being deposited in the swamp. For these people, punishment, sacrifice or a combination of these two seem the most likely explanation ”, they explain on the official website of the institution.

In contrast, experts think they were killed as sacrifices to the gods, during the Iron Age. While some bodies may have fallen there by accident, the fact that they both have ropes and suffocation marks suggests that they were killed on purpose, offered as a tribute to ancient deities.

According to an article published in Antiquity, this sacred offering may have represented a form of gratitude for the land. However, there is still not enough information to support this hypothesis. As well as the case of the man in the swamp, other victims of the same practice remain a mystery.

Keep reading:

Amazon parrot mummies discovered in the Atacama desert

Fragments of Egyptian ‘Book of the Dead’ Gathered for First Time in Thousands of Years