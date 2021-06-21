The story of the Italian-Russian Samsonova

It wasn’t on the radar, not the least bit. She was not one of those young women who always sound strong to star in the present and the future of women’s tennis. But there we have it, already earning a whole WTA 500 to players more than established between the cream of the WTA. The player we are talking about attends the name of Lyudmila Dmitriyevna Samsonova. Born in Olenegorsk, a small city in northern Russia and close to the Finnish border, in 1998, Samsonova went to Berlin this week with the idea of ​​passing the preliminary phase. The Russian passed the previous one but not only that, she was winning matches and did not stop doing it until she was proclaimed champion in the German capital. All of this knocking down tennis players of the stature of Ana Konjuh (US Open semi-finalist), Marketa Vondrousova (Roland Garros finalist), Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys (US Open finalist), Victoria Azarenka (double Grand Slam champion) and Belinda Bencic (US Open semifinalist). Simply brutal the irruption of this girl, hitter, great server and very quarrelsome. It has all the earmarks that it will have to talk in the future even the closest with Wimbledon.

Asked for the WTA website about the best victory of her incredible week, Liudmila has said the following: “Possibly the semi-final against Azarenka. It brought me a lot. Also the first round of the main draw against Marketa Vondrousova.” He had only won 3 matches against top 50 players before arriving in Berlin. In the German tournament he has charged 5 in one go. Demonstrating a powerful service, averaging 9 direct aces per game and finishing the job with 14 in the final against Belinda Bencic.

“My game here has been very good. My serve and my first shots have come very easily. I felt very confident because I saw that everything was coming out for me. I thought that if that kind of players could not with me, then I was very good at level. Grass is also a surface that helps me a lot, “said Samsonova, who in another time would not have said the same. “Three years ago, when I played on grass, I did not have the serve that I have now or the aggressive game that I have now. I did not feel the same way as now. The work has paid off I think.

The last name says it all, his display on the track too. Clearly Russian tennis players with a very powerful style, who tries to overwhelm their rivals. The surprise comes when we discover that Liudmila Samsonova has grown up far away from Russia and Eastern Europe. “I grew up in Italy since I was just one year old. My parents are Russian. I played for Italy from 16 to 18. When I started playing for Russia, a lot of the pressure was lifted. It was natural. I don’t know how. explain it. Nobody cared about me, I felt that I was playing for myself, “the 22-year-old confessed.

Where does your love for tennis come from? “It was because of my mother. My father was an athlete, he played table tennis. But the place where we lived was difficult to practice certain sports. It is a very small place in Italy. So my mother searched one day on the Internet tennis schools and founded a club. That’s how I started playing, I was 6 years old, “Liudmila recalls. As we have commented in the introduction, the Russian-Italian almost did not lavish too much in the junior stage, she did not have the fastest of explosions.

Slow explosion but more mature

“I didn’t play very well at that time. I could have done more, I’m sure of it. I had certain moments in my life that were really tough. I was young and not as mature as now. Everything was very confusing. professional circuit. I appreciated the transition. I did not feel the pressure, I did not feel any. I was 19 years old, I had not been top 20 or top 10 in juniors. I was able to grow and improve my game. All this helped me a lot for sure “, he has made it clear this girl with great potential and who being off the radar in her junior years has made her start later but start better.