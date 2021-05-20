The story of the iconic photograph of the migrant baby that goes around the world

“The baby was frozen, cold, did not gesticulate much,” explained Juan Francisco, a diver from the Spanish Civil Guard who rescued him before drowning.

North Africa faces, every day, the stories of people trying to cross into Europe via Spain. In flimsy boats, laden with fragmented families and experiences, thousands try escape from their political, social and economic situation. Such is the story behind the photograph of the migrant baby that, driven by a force greater than that imposed at birth, almost drowned in the Mediterranean.

Photo: FADEL SENNA / AFP

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave al North of the African continent. In the midst of the migration crisis, a member of the Spanish Civil Guard took a photograph that included a middle-aged man, a lifeguard, and a migrant baby with a cotton hat, who pretends to protect you from the cold.

The child is among the more than 8 thousand immigrants who intend to cross into Europe in search of a chance to start over. This Monday, according to the BBC, a record number was reached in several years. In parallel, the Spanish government sent war tanks and a considerable volume of soldiers to contain a invasion of people without weapons.

It is estimated that the majority of immigrants came from morocco. More than half of them, about 4,800, they were already expelled back to Africa, frustrating their efforts to pass to the other side. Facing the onslaught of the sea, the baby that stars in the Civil Guard photograph he almost lost his life in the waves.

A man, a lifeguard and a migrant baby

Photo: Civil Guard

Several of the sub-Saharan migrants sat on Ceuta’s boardwalk while trying to cross the Moroccan border. The migrant baby in the photograph was not so lucky, being separated from his parents, who were also trying to move to Europe. Like him, several children are separated from their families, who try to look for a better life elsewhere.

The iconic Civil Guard photograph shows Juan Francisco rescuing a baby from drowning. “The baby was frozen, cold, he didn’t gesticulate much … it was a bit of a crazy day,” the rescue diver explained to a local radio program.

Like the baby, many of them they would have no chance against the tides, and possibly they would have lost their lives without the help of rescuers. Their near future is uncertain, since they may not see their parents again, and they will be deported back to defend themselves.

At the same time, Spain has intensified diplomatic pressure in Rabat. The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, flew to Ceuta in a spirit of “restore order“To North Africa, after that amount of migrants arrived in the country from the Moroccan beaches.

