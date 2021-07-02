The story of the giant comet that came from the Oort cloud

Astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein of the University of Pennsylvania (USA) have discovered a giant comet after looking in detail at the data of the Dark Energy Survey (DES). This project studies dark energy using the camera DECam mounted on the Víctor M. Blanco telescope of the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, in Chile.

The Minor Planet Center, the institution of the National Astronomical Union in charge of the designation of this type of objects, has named it comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) for the year in which it was registered for the first time and the name of its discoverers.

Comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) has a diameter of between 100 and 200 km and has now been discovered by reviewing observations made a few years ago with a camera from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) project.

Astronomers estimate that the size of this megacomet, quite unlike any other seen before, is between 100 and 200 km in diameter, about ten times more than usual. The estimate of its enormous size is based on its albedo, the amount of sunlight it reflects.

During the six years of DES project observations (between 2013 and 2019) 300 million galaxies were mapped in an area of ​​5000 square degrees of the night sky, but many were also observed. Comets and Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNO) that passed through the analyzed field. These objects are icy bodies located beyond the orbit of Neptune.

An expert in these types of objects, the astronomer Carlos de la Fuente Marcos from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), contextualizes to Sinc the finding of his colleagues: “Although the observations were made a few years ago, the object has recently been identified when carrying out a reanalysis of the DES data, by means of a algorithm that links unrelated or isolated observations and using statistical procedures ”.

Comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) captured in October 2017 by the DECam camera mounted on the 4-meter Víctor M. Blanco telescope of the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) in Chile. / Dark Energy Survey (DES) et al.

“When the discovery was made public – he continues – two things were clear: that the object moves in a very eccentric orbit, of a cometary type, and that its size could even be similar to that of the largest known centaurs, such as Chiron and Cariclo ”.

“Some call it the ‘megacomet’, but both Chiron and Cariclo could have a similar size and both have shown cometary activity (with commas and tails) in the past”, warns the astronomer, “so it would not be the first known giant comet, and it does not seem that it is an object of interstellar origin ”.

In the 2018 images, this object did not show what is seen now: its cometary coma and an incipient tail, which implies that it is a comet that is activating as it approaches the Sun

The kites They are icy bodies that evaporate as they get closer to the Sun’s heat, growing its coma (the cloud of dust and gas that surrounds its core) and tails. DES images of the object between 2014 and 2018 did not show a typical comet tail, but just a day after the Minor Planet Center announced its discovery and using the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, astronomers took new images of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein that revealed the presence of a coma. This had grown in the last 3 years, thus officially turning the object into a comet.

“In the DECam images, the object was very reddish, but it was not active (it had neither a coma nor a tail), it was not gray or bluish like the active ones, but within days of its announcement it was observed from Namibia, Australia and New Zealand, and all images now show a Cometary coma and a fledgling tail“Says De la Fuente,” so the object was activated between 2018 and 2021 as it got closer to the Sun and its surface warmed up. “

Images of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (center) taken from an observatory in Namibia. Around it appear stars elongated by the movement of the telescope. / L. Buzzi et al.

Comet C / 2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) is currently close to the orbit of Uranus and is heading towards the inner solar system: “In January 2031 will reach your perihelion, its minimum distance from the Sun, which will place it slightly beyond the orbit of Saturn”, Explains the UCM astronomer,“ and from that moment on it can be observed from the northern hemisphere of the Earth, because due to its trajectory it is now only visible from the southern hemisphere. This is probably your first step through the inner solar system, and it clearly seems to come straight from the oort cloud“.

A lap of 3 or 4 million years

This spherical cloud of trans-Neptunian objects is found in the outer reaches of the solar system, where material was expelled during its early history. Bernardinelli-Bernstein could be the largest member of the Oort cloud ever detected, and it is the first comet on an incoming trajectory to be detected so far away. Some estimates suggest that it could take about 3 to 4 million years to complete its orbit.

The current Bernardinelli-Bernstein journey began in the Oort cloud at 40,000 astronomical units (au), now it is at the distance of Uranus (20 ua) and in 2031 it will reach its closest point to the Sun (11 au), a little more than the distance from Saturn to our star

Its current journey into the solar system began at a distance of more than 40,000 astronomical units (au) from the Sun, in other words, 40,000 times farther from the Sun than Earth (1/7 the distance to the nearest star). For comparison, Pluto is 39 au from our star.

But currently the megacomet is much closer to the Sun. It was first seen by DES in 2014 at a distance of 29 au (roughly the distance from Neptune), and in June 2021 it was 20 au (the distance of Uranus) from the Sun.

The comet’s orbit is perpendicular to the plane of the solar system and when it reaches its perihelion in 2031 will be around 11 au, a little more than the distance from Saturn to the Sun, but it won’t get any closer. At that time, and despite the comet’s enormous size, it is currently predicted that sky watchers will require at least a large amateur telescope to see it, even at its brightest.

Extremely elongated orbit of a comet from the Oort cloud, such as Bernardinelli-Bernstein. / NAOJ

“We are privileged to have discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen, or at least greater than any other well studied, and having detected it early enough for people to see it evolve as it gets closer and warms up, “he says. Gary Bernstein, who stresses: “He has not visited the (inner) solar system in more than 3 million years.”

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein will be the subject of intensive monitoring by the astronomical community, including the facilities of the NOIRLab, a center of the National Science Foundation (NSF) of the USA dedicated to infrared astronomy and ground-based night optics that manages, among others, the Cerro Tololo observatory.

Driven to the Oort cloud by the giants

The goal is to understand the composition and origin of this huge relic from the time our own planet was born. Astronomers suspect that there may be many more comets of this size to be discovered waiting in the Oort cloud. It is believed that they were expelled towards the ends of the solar system by the migration of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune at the beginning of its story.

“This is a very necessary link in the unknown population of large objects in the Oort cloud and its connection with the initial migration of the ice and gas giants shortly after the formation of the solar system,” says the astronomer. Tod Lauer of the NOIRLab. And the director for this NSF program, Chris davisHe adds: “Finding huge objects like this is crucial to understanding the early history of our solar system.”

It is not yet known how active and bright Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein will be when it is located closest to the Sun. However, Bernardinelli claims that the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, another future NOIRLab program, “will continuously measure it until its perihelion in 2031, and it is very likely we will find many, many others like him“. More surprises may emerge from the distant Oort cloud in the coming years.