A few months ago, AtlasObscura recounted the mysterious journey of an American who went to visit his daughter in Cairo while spending a semester in Egypt studying Arabic. The man had to go to Israel for work a few weeks later, so he asked those who organized the trip for a ticket to go directly from Cairo to Tel Aviv.

However, it was not going to be a normal trip for this businessman accustomed to traveling. When he arrived at the airport, he found a flight that was not scheduled on the screens, and yet everything was in order. Asking, he found a boarding gate, one where there was no sign telling the destination. They told him to pass, the man then went to a bus that took him along with the other passengers to a far corner of the runway, where he was finally waiting for a small white plane with no markings or logos. What the hell was going on?

To understand the history of this ghost company we have to go back in time to 1979, when Egypt and Israel signed a historic peace treaty (supervised by the USA), whose conditions included that the two countries have a civil aviation route active within three years. In other words, there should always be a direct flight between Israel and Egypt, although it did not have to be public.

However, the treaty between countries was not especially popular in the Arab world, so EgyptAir did not want to fly these routes in an “official” way, which is why Air Sinai was created. In this way, the route could be operated by EgyptAir planes and by airline equipment, without the association being so obvious.

Since 1982 and for a long time, Air Sinai did not have a website or facilitate reservations, and this was because Egypt did not want to facilitate the reservations for that flight. After all, it was a route that was being operated primarily to comply with one aspect of the peace treaty. Yes, you could book through a travel agency, but not directly.

In 2020 Air Sinai had a website from which airline tickets can be booked with a credit card. However, the airline refuses to confirm that they run the website. The page lists a UK address and makes it clear that they « act only as agents ».

Be that as it may, the website is legitimate, and it even published the following promotional video:

As for the « fleet » of planes to carry out the only route, they have two Airbus A220s, although as we now know, they actually belong to Egyptair. [SideNote, AtlasObscura]