Scarlett Johansson I was 21 years old. It was January 2006 and the actress was in full professional swing. A year earlier he had premiered the applauded Match point Woody Allen for which she received the Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. He didn’t win the award – it was for Rachel Weisz – but it was one of his most uncomfortable moments of his career on the red carpet. The designer Isaac Mizrahi, in that presenter for E-news, he touched her chest while interviewing her as if it were the most natural thing. “data-reactid =” 6 “> Scarlett Johansson was 21. It was January 2006 and the actress was in full swing. A year earlier she had premiered the applauded Woody Allen’s Match Point for which she received the Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.He did not win the award – it was for Rachel Weisz – but it was one of his most uncomfortable moments of his career on the red carpet. Isaac Mizrahi, in that presenter for E! News, touched her chest while interviewing her as if it were the most natural thing.

@silverswidow& nbsp; when retrieving it. “Imagine being 22 years old, excited to go to the Golden Globes because you are nominated and then this happens. It’s disgusting, “he added @ultracarolnat,& nbsp; who has managed to get his tweet to over 77,000 likes and 16,000 retweets in less than 48 hours. “data-reactid =” 7 “> The moment returned to Twitter 14 years later.” What did this guy think he was doing? “wrote @silverswidow when retrieving it. “Imagine being 22 years old, excited to go to the Golden Globes because you are nominated and then this happens. It’s disgusting, ”added @ultracarolnat, who has made his tweet exceed 77,000 likes and 16,000 retweets in less than 48 hours.

imagine being 22, excited to go to the golden globes cause you got a nomination then this happens. this is so disgusting pic.twitter.com/6kyGtzt4Xs – ash was @ashadanvers | SPOP SPOILERS (@ultracarolnat) May 19, 2020

In the video, Johansson is heard saying “it’s Valentino’s style” before Mizhari touches his chest. He had asked her if she was wearing a bra under the Italian’s spectacular red design and she wanted to check that it was incorporated into the piece, as she explained.

Teri Hatcher& nbsp; and with Eva Longoria it was below by asking if he had shaved. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 11 “> This moment with Johansson was one of the many tone vents that Mizrahi starred that night. She also tried to peek through the neckline of Teri Hatcher’s dress and with Eva Longoria she went lower when asking her if he had shaved.

as published months later Los Angeles TimesShe said the moment was quite uncomfortable for her. & nbsp; “I had spent two hours preparing my hair, makeup and dressing. And in the first interview I do, with someone I didn’t know before, they caress me for their own satisfaction, ”he said. And I thought, Oh my gosh! This is happening on live television! ”. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “12”> Laughing was the only possible reaction from the actress, who, according to the Los Angeles Times, published months later, said the moment was quite uncomfortable for her. ” I had spent two hours preparing my hair, makeup and dressing. And in the first interview I do, with someone I didn’t know before, they caress me for their own satisfaction, “he said.” And I thought, Oh, my God! it’s happening on live television! ”

Scarlett Johansson, with a red Valentino at the 2006 Golden Globes. (Photo: . via .)

“If He Weren’t Gay, I Would Have Slapped Him”, they say he said. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 24 “> According to Scarlett Johansson’s close circle, the actress reacted that way because of who she was.” If he didn’t become gay, he would have been slapped, “they say he said.

giving a fiery speechHe then assured that Mizhari’s way of acting did not anger him. “He is a guy who is starting his television career and for him it is an exciting time. I can’t be mad at him. He is surely delighted with the press and the attention received. ”& Nbsp;” data-reactid = “25”> The interpreter, who in 2018 joined the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood giving a fiery speech, then assured that the Mizhari’s way of acting did not make him angry. “He is a guy who is beginning his television career and for him it is an exciting moment. I cannot be angry with him. He surely is delighted with the press and the attention received.”

his first interview after the gala. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The actress was not mistaken. Delighted and without any regrets.” I touched the dress to see how it was. I did not touch her. I touched the dress to see if there was a bra underneath “, Mizhari was justified in his first interview after the gala.

The question about everything that happened on the red carpet was forced: Do you think you should ask someone for forgiveness? And his answer wasted: “No, I did nothing wrong. This is what I will say. If someone was offended, I’m sorry. “

did nothing wrong: & nbsp; I was just checking to see if she was wearing a bra and that’s why I touched her chest, naturally, just like doctors shake hands with their patients. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 28 “> Seven years later, in 2013, she insisted in an interview on television assuring that he did nothing wrong: he was just checking if he was wearing a bra and that’s why I touched his chest, as a matter of course, just as doctors shake hands with their patients.

