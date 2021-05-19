The story of the Bitcoin crash and a fascinating chart

Events in the cryptocurrency market over the past month are generally seen as reasons for the bearish price action of Bitcoin (BTC).

Events center on the infamous Elon Musk, especially how he has changed his mind in just a few months. He has gone from being the messiah of the crypto space to being the buffoon hated by many. From leading Bitcoin and Dogecoin (DOGE) to general public adoption to posting tweets that wreak havoc and push the market into the abyss.

Elon Musk and Twitter

Faced with these events and the growing fear in the cryptocurrency market, on-chain analyst @dilutionproof posted four graphs on Twitter yesterday.

They shed some light on the reasons for the current Bitcoin price drop. In the context of recent events, the story depicted in these charts seems to contradict the one-sided narrative of a collapsing cryptocurrency market.

New investors are selling BTC

Briefly, we find the two main takeaways behind BTC’s bearish price action, which is currently experiencing a 35% correction, counting from the all-time high of $ 64,854 on April 14:

Short-term investor stocks are displayed on the Average Coin Dormancy chart. This expresses the relationship between the days of coins destroyed and the total volume of transfers.

It turns out that in May we see a drop in the latency rate (blue arrow). This means that short-term investors have gradually lost their positions in favor of long-term investors.

Average Coin Dormancy / Source: Twitter

An additional confirmation of this trend is provided by the SOPR chart of the short-term hodlers, more specifically its 7-day average.

It turns out that the BTC price drop was clearly correlated with selling among new market entrants (blue arrow), who were selling even below the black line, that is, at a loss.

This is an indicator of a new transfer of Bitcoin from the weak hands of new investors to the strong hands of those who are dedicated to long-term investments.

Short Term Holder SOPR / Source: Twitter

Miners and hodlers hoard

One of the salient features of the current bull market is the increased accumulation of BTC by miners and long-term hodlers. This is believed to be unprecedented in previous cycles. This is a singularity, as typically, as the price of bitcoin rises, more and more initial investors reap its benefits.

In fact, the chain’s data indicated an increase in sales earlier this year. However, since the beginning of April, the trend has been reversed and both hodlers and miners are piling up again.

This was especially notable during last week’s slide, in which the level of bitcoin accumulation by long-term hodlers reached yearly highs. His goal was clearly to buy the fall.

Long-Term Holder Net Position Change / Source: Twitter

At that time, the miners took almost identical actions, whose positions are also growing at an increasing rate. Both charts explain well the direction of the flow of bitcoin in circulation: from weak hands to strong ones..

Miner Net Position Change / Source: Twitter

A fascinating BTC chart

There is another intriguing graphic that is also worth mentioning. Network analyst @WClementeIII posted it on Twitter on May 17. He compared the three cycles of Bitcoin in terms of the total supply in the hands of those who are engaged in short and long term sales.

It turns out that so far each cycle has seen line intersections (green areas) representing long-term (blue line) and short-term (orange line) positions.

Typically, in the middle of the bull market, when the price of Bitcoin was climbing exponentially, there was a dramatic increase in the value of short-term investors’ positions and a decline in the long-term position of hodlers.

The further down the first line, the further up the second. This was a clear sign that the maximum was approaching.

Total Supply Held by Long- and Short-Term Holders / Source: Twitter

However, The uniqueness of the current bull run is evidenced by the fact that this time, despite the exponential rise in the price of BTC, the intersection did not take place.

In addition, short-term investors – thanks to the current correction – began to reduce their positions. In turn, the hodlers returned to the accumulation phase and again the two lines began to move away.

In a comment to the tweet, another Glassnode-related analyst @Checkmatey noted that the absolute values ​​of the two offers do not intersect. This is because the long-term hodler positions are much higher and the graph shows two different axes.

However, the trend and the mutual oscillation of these lines are visible, as is the peculiar trend of the correction in progress.

Bitcoin on-chain analysis conclusion

Chain analysis explains that the current Bitcoin price correction has been made primarily by short-term investors. They have decided to sell their coins with little profit or loss.

At the same time, the data shows that long-term miners and hodlers have started to increase their positions and buy back Bitcoin in its fall.

