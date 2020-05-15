Nick Cordero’s fight against Covid-19 has not been easy.

The actor known for his performances in series such as “Law and Order” and “Blue Blods”, he went into a coma for 42 days and his right leg was amputated following the pandemic.

On March 31, Nick, 41, was admitted with respiratory problems compatible with pneumonia to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The next day they informed him that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. “My sweet husband needs your prayers please,” said his wife Amanda Klootsf on Instagram.

After his admission to the hospital and his subsequent amputation, his health worsened and the doctors informed his wife that his lungs were severely affected and that “it seemed that he had been smoking for more than 50 years”, in addition, the fever did not subside .

Cordero, famous for his works on Broadway Waitress and Rock of Ages musicals, never gave up, and managed to break out of the coma like a warrior.

He is a true superhero. We walked a great path. He is there and everything looks good. We are still on a very long road, but we are in the early stages of recovery, ”said Amanda, who along with her son visited him every day outside the hospital even though he didn’t realize it.

In early May, Kloots broke the good news that even with a low blood count, tests showed that her husband, 41, was not bleeding internally. «Positivity, hope, perseverance, strength and prayers. We are not going to give up Nick Cordero! ”He wrote.

When the actor, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role Bullets over Broadway, was 37 from the coma, his wife said he missed him very much and that there were times when everything didn’t feel real. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home, ”he wrote on his Instagram.

Why his leg was amputated

According to the medical explanation, Covid-19 can go far beyond the disease and the symptoms that we all know.

Lamb’s disease is said to have led to complications of poor circulation in his right leg, so doctors tried to save it with blood thinners, but these elicited an adverse response in the actor’s body, which resulted in internal bleeding in his gut. The direct consequence of the suspension of the administration of the drug was a new inconvenience, which led to amputation.

It was not until May 1 that they were able to remove his respirator, days later he tried to open his eyes and reacted to certain stimuli, until on May 12 he managed to wake up from the coma. According to his wife, the actor is weak and recovery will be slow, especially since he will have to adjust to living without one of his limbs.