With El Sol’s birthday around the corner we remember the great friendship he has with the Mexican actress

Salma Hayek.

Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Matt Winkelmeyer / . for InStyle

Salma Hayek and Luis Miguel They are two of the great stars that Mexico saw grow and are now internationally recognized. And it is that both have managed to make a solid career that brings millions crazy. And although it does not seem, the truth is that between them there was a good friendship that eventually distanced itself. Here we tell you how Veracruz remembers it with affection.

With El Sol’s 50th birthday coming, everyone has their eyes on Salma, who in previous years has sent a congratulation to her dear friend. Even on one occasion asked for help locating his friend.

It happened a year ago, when Luis Miguel turned 49, the Mexican shared an image where it reads: “I bring this lost friend. If someone sees or talks to him, tell him to send me his new number ”.

And it is that at some point in the history of the artistic medium, Luis Miguel and Salma They attended an Oscar awards ceremony together. It was 1997 and the famous actress still had a long way to go.

Although many related them romantically, she herself was the one who assured that they were only good friends. The truth is that the relationship between them dates back to their adolescence and how is the singer probably didn’t bother to keep in touch.

Now with the arrival of Luis Miguel’s 50th birthday, they hope that the Mexican woman will give signs that she wants to see (if not already saw) her dear old friend.

