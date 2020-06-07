Ronald Agénor (Rabat, November 13, 1964) gives his arguments with the same force with which he moved on the track. As a journalist, you are always looking for a good story, especially directly. What I find when picking up the phone is an album of experiences that exceeds my expectations.

Born in Morocco but from a Haitian family, Ronald grew up in the Congo and developed tennis in France. He reached # 22 in the world, won three ATP titles and returned after retiring to become the oldest Top-100, at 35, after Jimmy Connors. Then he devoted himself to music. Isn’t it an engaging story? Wait to read what he played the first final between two black people of the history of our sport.

Of its ties and the tennis situation in Africa, that final against Yannick Noah, racism at a global and tennis level and the current and medium-term situation of tennis we talked for a long time. Agénor hides a powerful story and the vigor of wanting to change things. His story is one worth listening to, more or less agree with his motives.

Your beginnings were completely different from those of the vast majority of players.

I am from Haiti, my father was born in Haiti and my mother’s family moved to Haiti in the 1930s. My three brothers were born in Haiti, I am the only one in the family who was not born there. My father started living in Morocco since he worked there for the United Nations, so I was born in Morocco.

When I was 10 years old I moved to the Congo and that’s when I picked up a racket the first time. For four years I played for fun in some clubs there, I loved it: we went to school in the morning and had the afternoon free to play tennis. When I turned 14, my brothers and sister were already living and studying in France, in Bordeaux. My older brother realized that he was talented and that I loved to play, so I moved to France to develop my game. My brother was my coach for a long time.

You are a man of the world, someone who has seen first hand the inequalities that exist to play tennis in third world countries, you grew up in one of them. Is there real progress on this issue?

Tennis has always been a sport for rich people. Clubs, social events … although now things are different. However, if we talk about Africa, the problem is that tennis is still not considered a valuable sport there, like the rest except soccer. Tennis is a politicized sport. When you are president of the Tennis Federation in a third world country, most of the time you have other goals. I experienced this in Haiti, I never understood why the President of the Federation of Haiti, a fairly wealthy guy, never built a tennis court in my country during his 20 years in office. There are people who do good things, but many use this for personal reasons behind it. That president of Haiti I am talking about now is the Ambassador of Haiti in Canada, for example.

The ITF had an important role to play, making sure the money was coming and going to the right people, but if you look, today the number of African professional players is thirty times less than thirty years ago. You no longer see African players shining in the top-100, there are no examples to give to young people looking for an idol. The ITF is not investing in this issue, and it is necessary because, after all, for these countries to grow they need money and human resources. Add that many of these countries are in poverty, it is not profitable for them to invest in one or two players.

For example, when Yannick Noah grew up and played in Cameroon, Arthur Ashe discovered it. Ashe called the French Federation and thanks to that he was able to play for France. Standing out in this context is very difficult, and the only ITF program that came into operation took place 30 years ago.

You mentioned the problem you had with the Federation in your country. In 1983, before you became a professional, you said you wanted to become an “ambassador” for Haiti.

At the time, I was ignorant about politics in my country. When I retired, I intended to start my diplomatic career, I wanted to be in the United Nations, like my father. Then I discovered something that I had never imagined, perhaps because I never lived for a long time in Haiti, but my permits were blocked and I was not allowed to do so. I can say that I became a problem for Haiti when I retired. Maybe they thought I was going to take someone’s place, politics is a totally different world.

So you decided to put your diplomatic career aside, definitely.

We are in 2020. Haiti is a very small country, where practically everyone knows each other and the circles of power are very small. I depend on this group to get my diplomatic passport. To this day I am still waiting for it. It was great to applaud myself when I was playing and representing my country, but when I really aspired to continue doing things for my country in politics, I realized it was not worth it.

All this is interesting, and more knowing that you declined French nationality, you wanted to represent only Haiti.

Half of my family lives in France and I was offered French nationality at the age of 15 or 16, when I trained for six months with the Federation in Bordeaux, to whom I am very grateful because I really was not French. In 1982 I went to play the Caribbean and Central American Games in Cuba and won gold. I suddenly became a hero for HaitiNo one had ever won a gold medal. I came back from Cuba and I was greeted with a red carpet at the airport, I suddenly find myself representing a small country, the Caribbean … if that didn’t happen, I probably wouldn’t have played for Haiti.

Let’s talk a little about your career. I think a lot of people remember and associate you with Roland Garros, and although you lived in France for 20 years, perhaps in Paris you did not receive the support you deserved.

Do you mean a specific match …?

Perhaps over a period of time, in games against players like Jimmy Connors …

That, that party. Yes, in 1991. France welcomed me and always treated me very well. It is true that playing that game against Connors was an experience that was not easy. That day I had to fight three things: against Jimmy Connors, who was playing amazing; against the referee and the line judges, who were clearly benefiting him and, not fighting in this case, but the stands encouraged him. Connors was always a favorite for people, he shows a lot of passion, a lot of energy on the track. I think it only happened to me at that particular moment, I have always enjoyed playing in France.

Another of the most remarkable moments of your career occurs in 1987. Basel, you face Yannick Noah in the first final between two players of color in the history of tennis.

It was an iconic moment. I already knew the importance of my final against Noah back then, more than anyone. European newspapers did not focus on that: they simply spoke of Noah, the French, against Agénor, of Haiti. They didn’t see beyond that. But it was the first time that two black players faced each other in a final. 2 years ago I was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame in America and it was an incredible moment. If you reflect, today … very few people know about that final. It wasn’t something the media paid much attention to. Even ATP, the ATP has never highlighted anything from that game.

You mentioned the subject of the protests. I don’t know if you ever encountered clear examples of segregation in tennis.

Racism must be denounced, speak out loud about it. Also sometimes you have to forget, understand that there are very ignorant and very stupid people in the world. I suffered a good dose of racism, although it must be said that the racism I encountered in Europe and France, where I lived for 20 years, was very lukewarm. I never feared for my life. I did experience racism in the tennis world from a handful of players. They were mainly very offensive jokes, but I did have several encounters with players that I think were racist.

With one of them, he was an American player. It happened during my return to tennis, I think I was envious of the results I was having. He questioned my results, letting me know he was doping. That game was full of so much hatred … I went 5-0 up in the third set and that’s when he started talking, making racist comments, he thought he couldn’t hear him, but yes. The incredible thing is that I lost the game. He came to bump my hand after winning and I said, “Let’s go outside and bump our hand outside, outside the club.” He turned and began to tell the umpire that he was threatening him. I told him he was a coward and he started saying racial slurs on my face. Soon I will publish everything he told me, I still have the newspaper clipping with the photo in which it is seen that we are face to face.

The theme is that these types of stories have never been discussed or reported in the world of tennis.

However, I tell you: where I have truly found more racism is in the United States. Many times I have been told that I am ‘brown’. Voucher, I don’t care if it’s brown or black, for the important thing is the same shit. There is a serious problem in America. The racism that exists in Europe towards blacks is very different from that in the USA. In France, the racism that exists does not come close to that of America. Here you lose your life (remarks it). You lose it. It is different here, slavery has been around for generations.

You have experienced first hand the situation in African countries, France, the United States …

Racism occurs because there was slavery. It starts right there. Had they not been in slavery, black people would have been born here, with rights, like the Indians, but they came from Africa as slaves. But this is a topic that gives much more (laughs). I will try to contribute my grain of sand so that people know more about the subject, educate themselves. The new generation does not want to live even with the memories of the colonizations, of the blacks brought from the Congo to Belgium, France. They don’t want to live with that racism present. We have to empower this new generation, young people are the future, they are less racist.

But still, even in European countries, there is still racism …

You know why? The globalized world has been very good for some things, but for others it is a disaster. People have long lived with borders. If people from Africa lived in a strong country, with basic needs met, do you think they would migrate to do forced labor? There is the problem. Not all countries are modern or have a good education. The only way the world can heal itself will be by caring for these countries, for people coming from a very bad situation. The most developed countries have to wake up, realize that third world countries need to grow, develop. Too many people are in poverty. Too much!

The reality is that in these modern countries we see Africa as a distant continent, there is little concern for what happens there.

There is too much difference between Europe and Africa. Between America and South America. If people have not been educated, it creates a big problem. When someone who has received an education travels to other places, they integrate well. The opportunity for education here is being given to black people, there are black billionaires. In the end, here is a system that gives blacks certain opportunities, no matter how unequal justice is. Why? Because they can access education.

That ends up being the difference between blacks in America and blacks living in Africa. They do have a chance, even if it is small …

Exact! If governments, rich people, have that money, use it to help your people! The world needs a system where some of your money goes to rebuilding these countries, that’s how you solve a huge problem globally.

I love that we started the interview talking about tennis, but we have moved to a different topic …

But it is the same in tennis! They are the same reasons.

In fact, you mentioned the example of Yannick Noah before. Perhaps if he had stayed in Cameroon, he would never have been the great champion he is now …

But in your case there is a difference. Noah, Monfils and Tsonga. In Noah’s case, his mother is French, so he has the right to French nationality. In Tsonga’s case, her mother is French too. Anyway, there is an even bigger problem, imagine that the immigration problem was solved, that the economies became strong. Probably, even with all that, there would be racist people. There are racist people. What to do? Leave them alone. Fuck them! If they don’t understand that we are part of humanity, separate yourself from them. Ignore them, they are stupid people.

We will probably return to this topic sooner rather than later, since in the end your story is related to those inequalities, to your Haitian roots …

In Europe, Haiti is seen as a beautiful Caribbean island, I have hardly ever received negative mentions about Haiti. But here in America … there has almost always been hatred. Can you imagine, for example, a Haitian beating Agassi, Sampras or Connors? This was dramatic for them.

I give you an example: I faced Brad Gilbert at Key Biscayne. We are good friends now, huh. There was a good group of people from Haiti cheering in the stands, around 100 people. The first thing he says to me, to intimidate me: “What is it, have you brought your whole family here today or what?” And maybe there were 100 people, huh. They don’t understand it. He is an American player who has played in American stands for most of his life. I’ve never had that opportunity, except in the Davis Cup. He did it because he didn’t want to lose against me, for someone like him it almost seems like a problem to lose against a Haitian.

So are you friends now?

Yes, man, now we are good friends (laughs). The time I beat him, it was in Stuttgart and he was # 12 in the world. After beating him, he never again commented on the people of Haiti. You see? I had to beat him to earn his respect. That is the image that the Americans have of the Haitians: we are poor, how is it possible that we beat them? How? I’ve played games where the players had extra motivation to beat me, because they thought, “How is it possible that someone from this country beats me?”

The other day I was talking to my wife and I told her: “Thank God I lived in France during my career, because I am sure that I would not have gone far if I lived in the United States.” Impossible. Too much racism, it’s too complicated.

You retired in 1992, after being # 22 in the world. In the late 90s you go back to tennis. Tell me about that time.

Having played for Haiti denied me the possibility of invitations or major sponsors. When I lost my ranking I went back playing Satellite tournaments, but I contacted Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Australian Open and Us Open. I tried to get an invitation. All the answers were the same: they gave wildcards to their local players. The French told me that he was also too old. I realized what the system is. If it had been French or American, they would have given me invitations on a silver platter.

This is an issue that continues to be valid today.

It is a demonstration of how corrupt the circuit is. ATP, ITF … are a disaster. Because they should have some kind of regulation regarding the invitation system, which is terrible.

Then there is reciprocity between nations that have Grand Slams, right? Roland Garros leaves an invitation reserved for Australian tennis players, the Australian Open leaves another one for French tennis players …

(Laughs) This is the biggest fraud in tennis history. It is a fraud. This is no longer racism, I don’t even know what it is. How is this possible? Let’s think of countries with a great player among the 250 or 300 in the world who do not have the opportunity to play Roland Garros, and now think of those who do have that privilege just because they belong to that country. It should be illegal, but the leaders of those organizations are very elite people. Tennis is a completely politicized sport, as an international sport, there is politics everywhere.

Let’s go back to tennis. There is a very curious anecdote. Second round of Roland Garros, 1989. You face Tim Mayotte. Did Bordeaux wine really win you that match?

Sure! (laughs) It’s true. I was on the cover of L’Equipe Magazine, below me was Maradona. We were 5 the same in the fourth set. He had a very mediocre game on the ground, but he was number 8 or 9 in the world, it was still complicated. I was never able to take the game to the bottom of the court, he did serve and volley, he hit cut … it was not an easy game for me, he was taking me apart. At that moment we stopped due to the lack of light. I left the track stressed, I felt a lot of pressure.

I was tired. I hardly ever drank wine in my entire career, but I said to myself, well, I’m going to order a bottle of wine, I wanted to pour myself a glass. In the end I ended up drinking the whole bottle (laughs) The next day I’m back on track and I only lost one game.

In quarters you face Chang, who would be the champion that year.

Here we return to talk about another problem, another inequality, this time between whites and Asian people. In Europe, many people laughed at Asians, at how they talked. No one liked Chang at that time. You had this guy, Asian, who for Europeans as much as he was American represented China. At that time, China was the Communist Party. I am telling you totally seriously. No one liked him, we thought what he did to Lendl was disrespect, he also tried to do it to me … he was probably the most hated guy.

Do you think that at the time tennis player Michael Chang was the most hated man on the circuit?

Only during that tournament. He was 17 years old and had the bravery and courage to do what he did. But I think if he hadn’t won that tournament, people would have still hated him. Many saw him as that little Chinese who came to the circuit, related to communism.

It is another example of how you have to win a great tournament to be respected. Did you feel that this way of subtracting the serve was a lack of respect?

At the time it did seem so because no one had ever done it. The 80’s generation was a very polite, educated generation of players. For a player to come and do that to us was not welcome. But today we have Kyrgios, players who don’t care about anything and the game has become a shit show, a chaos.

Develop that a bit.

The only reason people keep watching the Grand Slam is because they are watching history. Records are broken. The only thing that keeps the people’s interest is the race for the Grand Slams of these three players.

And the debate is about what will happen when these three players retire, of course.

There it ended. It’s over. There are too many tournaments, the system is terrible, it is broken. Players drop out, buy games … except for the Grand Slams, tennis is broken. Globalization has destroyed part of our sport. Now you have 40 Futures in a row in one country. People in America are no longer interested in tennis. There is a system in which money has been reduced to the 50 best in the world. They have let corruption establish itself. All the players they catch on doping issues, selling matches… ATP and ITF could have fixed that, but they haven’t. It’s easy for me to fix it, but they haven’t.

Futures have become a amazing business for hotels, for five-star resorts. Turkey has never been a place for tennis and now you have 40 Futures in a row there. For what? There are not enough local players to do that, you have it there for people to visit. There, tennis has become a business for tourism. That creates an ideal environment for punters, etc…. Put the rules that existed 30 years ago in tennis and you will see how all the corruption and betting issues disappear.

Do you think it was more difficult to get to the top 30 years ago?

It was harder because you had better competition. You didn’t have 26 tournaments around the world in the same week. Now you have like 30 or 40. It’s too much, you can’t control that. It has become a business for many tournaments, and these tournaments give ATP points, and this leads to corruption. It is not possible that professional tournaments with a prize money of $ 25,000 continue to exist today. What are you supposed to do with it? The minimum a tournament should give is $ 100,000That should be the starting point for a player. From there, you go up. We are in 2020! But right now they’re looking for volume, and it’s much better for them to have ten $ 10,000 tournaments than one $ 100,000. How does that help tennis? How does that help the players?

In ATP tournaments the old ranking system should be reverted. If a player loses a lot in the first round, his ranking suffers. Before, players like Brad Gilbert or Jimmy Connors skipped Roland Garros; they knew they weren’t going to do well there. Spanish players never went to Wimbledon, they were afraid that if they lost in the first round their ranking would be very affected. They had a conscience, adequate preparations. That has disappeared. Now it doesn’t matter if they lose in the first round, they can lose twenty times in a row, their ranking is not affected.

Ronald, there is a topic that we have not yet covered. Your musical career. It is a curious story of yours, I do not know where that hobby comes from and that side that many do not know.

I started playing the guitar when I was 15 years old. From there, I traveled everywhere with my guitar, everywhere. Music was my passion, it was on the same level as tennis. My first time in a studio was when I was still in the top-30, it was a great experience.

When I saw that my diplomatic career had no future, while I was training, I returned to compose music and released my album in 2007. The album is called # 22, in tribute to my best ranking (laughs). If people can go and listen to my music on YouTube or iTunes, they would be very happy. He was going to release a new album, but because of the Covid-19 he has been a little late. It’s going to be called ‘Strings of Life’. It has a different, profound meaning.

Music is a very important part of my life. There is love in music, there’s love. Music, like a racket, is a form of creation, of expression. When you give me the opportunity to tell my story, as you are doing now, it is a form of expression. You, as a journalist, when you do an interview and ask someone a question, you are also expressing yourself, you get a story and that fills your soul. Music, like the strings on my racket, give my life meaning. That’s where my song goes, that of “Strings of my life”. He says:

Strings of my life,

Will never lie

Strings of my life,

Will never die

When I play the guitar, the guitar doesn’t lie. The notes don’t lie. And they will never die, you will be able to hear it in 50 years, maybe (laughs).

The truth, Ronald, is that you are a very powerful speaker, I have seen that you have given motivational talks in recent years. You’ve talked about the problem in tennis, you see Tsonga or Aliassime talking in the media about their experiences. Have you never considered going back to the tennis industry to publicize these problems, perhaps to train a player …?

During Covid-19 and before the protests I had already planned how I want to spend my time in the coming years. If I could be a coach, I would like him not only to do that, I would like to transmit values, my experience, to the players listening to my message. Any player, I mean. It is clear that if he is African, he is black, he is a plus. There is a reason that there are no black players in America, there are not. Saving Tiafoe, who is the son of immigrants, there are no players who were born and raised in America. I think I have the opportunity to go back through mentoring, become a voice and share my experience. I want to motivate players and society to come together to end racism. I would love for that to be my job soon.

A few quick questions to finish. What would you say is the happiest memory of your career? Maybe that final against Noah?

That was a great moment, but winning the gold medal in Cuba was very sentimental. Also my ATP titles. Still, I think the best memories I have of my tennis career are when I was a kid and I played in Bordeaux, where I played team tournaments with my clubmates. I was able to share those moments with my family, my friends, and my teammates. It was an experience that I will never forget in my life, those years as a junior in France.

Who was the player you liked the most against you?

Andre Agassi, by far. Also against Connors, who I could beat once.

And who would you have liked to face?

A complicated question that (laughs). I would have loved to play Bjorn Borg in one match. Him or Arthur Ashe. The two of them were my idols. In fact I was able to play Borg in a Circuit of Legends game, but not on a competitive level, and with Arthur Ashe I was able to speak on the phone once, I remember it very fondly.