The story of Romulus and Remus and the mysteries surrounding the founding of Rome

The myth of the founding of Rome conferred on its inhabitants, from time immemorial, a divine lineage that extends to the present day.

In the middle of the deserted forest, a cry. Two newborn children barebacked they are on their own in the middle of nowhere. At the mercy of inclement nature, I could really expect them little. Among the bushes, an animal laden with milk in the breasts lurks. She is a wild wolf. The animal decides to take them as his children. Eventually the world would remember them as Romulus and Remus: the brothers who propelled the founding of Rome.

Who really breastfed Romulus and Remus?

The question of who actually breastfed founders of Rome it has resonated with historians for decades. The founding myth of Rome is based precisely on this image: a she-wolf feeding Romulus and Remus who, over the years, founded the most powerful empire of antiquity.

Legend has it that Romulus and Remus are children of Mars, the god of war, and of the princess of the earth. Of the love between both immeasurable forces the founders of Rome were born. Other languages ​​say that they are sons of Aeneas, a prince who managed to escape the Trojan catastrophe.

Either way, they both had royal blood. In contrast, they managed to survive thanks to the care of a wild wolf. Later interpretations assure that the Romans adapted the word magnifying glass —Which formerly meant “prostitute” – to a more literal version, which alluded to a common mythical past.

From the top of Palatine Hill

Contemporary view of the Palatine Hill. Photo: Getty Images

Romulus founded Rome from the top of the Palatine Hill. From there, the city ​​spread out to the other six hills which constitute the Italian capital of today. Taking his helen and divine heritage, established the first properly Roman settlements.

This divine aspect speaks a lot about how they have conceived themselves Romans from time immemorial, according to historian Mary Beard. This lineage gave them a kind of right to dominate territories beyond the horizon, regardless of the orography, the cult, or the strength of the peoples that were already there.

Under the auspices of Mars, it was a value for the Romans to be proud, violent and bizarre men. This largely explains the almost volcanic way in which the city persists currently.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the elites in power prided themselves on living in ostentatious palaces, with lifestyles convulsed in excesses. Bacchanalia, temples rich in various types of marbles and a solid legal system opted for the mythical construction from the figures of Romulus, Remus and the wild wolf. Until today, she suckles them from the Palace of the Conservatives.

