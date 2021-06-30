The story of Pedro Linares López, the man who dreamed of alebrijes

The alebrijes were born on a night of fever, when Pedro Linares López raved about unlikely creatures that would become national icons.

Pedro Linares López woke up confused. I was not sure what the creatures that had been presented in his dream, but he was very clear that they were calling him. Some had the head of a deer and the body of some kind of dragon; elephant legs and lizard complexion. Combinations they seemed not to tie with each other, but somehow they worked in the set. It was 1906. It was Mexico City. They were alebrijes.

On the threshold of wakefulness

Portrait of David Linares, son of Pedro Linares López. Photo: Alfredo Martinez / .

At 30 years of age, Linares was already earning his living as a cartonero. Once he fell ill, and in his delirium, a hybrid animal parade appeared in front of your eyes. As a craftsman from La Merced, in Mexico City, they did not seem too strange to him. On the contrary, they were presented like an omen.

After waking up, Pedro Linares López went to work. As an Oaxacan artisan, he knew how to manipulate wood and use color. Gored, papier-mâché, with the jaws wide open and in neon hues, the pieces that came out of that workday looked like vibrate on your own.

The craftsman never imagined that his creations would become national icons over the years. Because of its funny character —between cosmic companions and dark demons– and bold colors, alebrijes very quickly attracted the world’s attention. They seemed to peek out from the threshold of the vigil, inviting the onlookers to another unconscious dimension.

Oaxaca and the world

Photo: by Vincent Isore / IP3 / .

When alebrijes achieved international fame, Pedro Linares López moved to Oaxaca, where these fantastic animals would find their natural home. However, for many years he devoted himself to exhibit your creations in the United States and Europe in different presentations. The ones that have attracted the most attention are the monumental ones, which are imposed by their ominous and colorful presence at the same time.

Beyond the exhibitions in other countries, the alebrijes of Linares very soon joined the traditions of Oaxaca and other parts of Mexico. In the streets of the capital, parades of these fantastic animals created from papier-mâché and wood. Particularly on the days around the Day of the Dead, when the public space lights up with the glow of the marigold.

After years of working up 16 hours every day in making his creatures, Linares retired in his studio in the city of Oaxaca. On January 26, 1992, the craftsman transcended this plane of consciousness. Surely on the other side his alebrijes were waiting for him.

