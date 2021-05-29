The story of Paquito, the stupid Intel PC that failed miserably in Spain

As soon as the new millennium begins Paquito tried to conquer the Spanish market. That was the popular nickname of the Intel Dot.Station that this firm tried to sell to hundreds of thousands of Spanish users with the eternal promise of “plug and play.” It was just that. A promise.

When you bought a Paquito, you not only bought the machine, but you also hired the internet with a monthly fee that cost 2,950 pesetas, about 18 euros today. That was a horror: Paquito was a slow, closed and limited “silly PC”, which ended up failing exceptionally.

The era of dumb PCs to connect to the internet

Intel presented its Intel Dot.Station in June 2002. It did so with the intention of conquering the field of so-called ‘web appliances’. intended to facilitate internet access.

By then in the United States there was an intense battle to conquer that segment, but the analysts themselves doubted the success of the format. Stephen Baker, an analyst at PC Data, asked “Why would you buy something like that when for a few hundred dollars more you can have a PC with a 17-inch screen?“.

That question is more important than it sounds, and it summed up the rise and fall of these solutions around the world. As one of those responsible for Intel explained, this computer it made no sense if the internet connection with an ISP was not contracted with it.

These Intel Dot.Station were very limited computers. They had an Intel Celeron at 300 MHz, a 4 GB, 32 or 64 MB RAM hard disk, a 56Kbps modem, a 10/100 Fast Ethernet network card, a 14-inch monitor with 1024×768 resolution and an integrated telephone.

Of this product, forgotten by most, maintains a good review of this page also now defunct but still available via Archive.org. In it we can see how at that time there were systems like Audrey from 3Com that did not succeed.

Intel wanted to try with a design that resembled Jony Ive’s iMac which was the evolution of the original Macintosh. From there, they say, the name came up (Macintosh -> Pakintosh -> Paquito, more or less), and the truth is that the team had some surprising ideas, such as the fact that that antenna that seems to stick out is actually part of a phone with which calls could theoretically be made and which also served as a microphone.

In these machines Red Hat Linux 9 was pre-installed with a closed environment that practically did not give the user options to do anything other than surf the internet with the integrated Mozilla browser. It was possible to store some data on the integrated hard disk, but not to install applications other than those that came by default. The manufacturing cost was around $ 500 at the time, according to analysts.

Rise and fall of Paquito

That was precisely the idea with which several companies in our country tried to market it. Banco Santander Central Hispano was the protagonist of the launch of what was then known as AOL Avant, the connection service that was a fundamental part of the offer. In addition to AOL and BSCH, both Sol Meliá and Grupo Planeta they got involved in the project.

AOL Avant, El País explained at the time, had the intention of distributing 500,000 “internet access terminals” among BSCH clients and employees. The bank, as explained by someone who was close to those who tried to sell it, acted as a showcase for this product:

“The bank was planning to use its client portfolio as clients of this new product as well. We are talking about a time when some banks had converted their branches (or were beginning to do so) in stores of physical products and had display cases with saucepans, mobiles and a lot of of more things “.

As this user explains, BSCH employees they ended up becoming telemarketing agents that they promised customers a fantastic product — first exclusively to the best customers, who were called by the branch manager himself. The bonuses were juicy, but only if the amount of Paquitos sold was important. Later the department stores would try to distribute them as well.

The problem is that those computers turned out to be much inferior to a conventional computer. “Most of the people already had a computer at home that worked well and was also more useful than this gossip,” and Paquito had no storage method other than the hard drive, whose access was very limited. Even as a browser, says this user, its features were poor.

When customers discovered to their surprise that they had to pay that monthly fee of almost 2,950 pesetas for the rent —Without having the internet connection with AOL, which was required for the product to be useful for something— and Paquito’s limitations they tried to return it:

“That was also planned. AOL Avant employees took the call and made a note to pick it up but no one ever came to pick it up, and the customer was not discharged claiming that he had not returned the equipment, ergo he was still interested. People began to return receipts accordingly and this was the beginning of the end for the Paquitos. “

In October 2002 it became clear that this experiment had been a disaster. Of the 500,000 clients that these companies had set themselves as a target only 105,000 had been achieved, and both BSCH and Time Warner withdrew from the initiative.

This user remembers how two years after submitting all the Paquitos had disappeared. According to El País, 110,000 of those computers that were never sold – that’s nothing – “ended up in the warehouse of the Spanish computer company ADLI.”

In December 2002, the Prodigios Interactivos company —which had been involved in the original project— relaunched those teams, which sold at 299 euros and pre-installed Windows to try to save part of the investment. In this El Mundo news there is talk of another 145,000 computers “stacked in a warehouse of the Logista company.”

Some independent websites managed to become a reference for users who wanted to give Paquito new life and “hack” him –with instructions to even change the processor– to be able to access the options that the equipment really offered.

Shortly after the remnants of these computers appeared in AuctionsPC, a company that managed to remove the Linux they brought, incorporated a CD-ROM drive, enabled the USB ports and turned them into computers somewhat more functional when installing Windows XP.

That didn’t help much, and the Paquitos have ended up becoming a collector’s item That, yes, it is easy to get second-hand sales services for prices around 50 euros.