The story of Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old student who will travel with Jeff Bezos to space

Next Tuesday, July 20, Oliver Daemen will travel together with the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, to outer space.

Blue Origin’s first commercial flight into space already has a full crew: along with Amazon billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, will travel his brother Mark, Wally Funk (the first American flight instructor in history) and Oliver Daemen.

A flight full of records

Photo: Blue Origin

The vacant seat for the New Shepard trip on July 20 was auctioned anonymously; however, the winner who paid 28 million dollars He resigned from the trip after explaining to Blue Origin that he had “scheduling problems.” Instead, the aerospace company awarded the seat to second place in the bidding: a Dutch billionaire, who in turn gave the experience to his son, Oliver Damene.

Oliver is an 18 year old Dutch student. The son of a multimillionaire family, he has a private pilot license and graduated from preparatory school in 2020. According to Blue Origin, Oliver intends to continue his studies in physics and innovation at Utrecht University in early fall.

Photo: Blue Origin

The crew will consist of just four limbs And if everything goes according to plan, on July 20 Daemen will become the youngest person to reach space. At the same time, Wally Funk (82 years old) will break the record for the longest living person to travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

Space flights: a multi-million dollar business

Photo: Blue Origin

The New Shepard It is the flagship of Blue Origin, a rocket specially designed for suborbital flights for tourism purposes. Although the six-passenger design has been tested 15 separate times with successful results, the July 20 voyage will be the first time flying with crew included.

The New Shepard’s journey will last approximately eleven minutes, during which the crew will reach a maximum height of 100 kilometers, surpassing the famous Kármán line, defined in aeronautics as the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

At the highest point, Bezos, Daemen and the rest of the crew briefly escape the gravitational pull of the Earth and they will have in front of them a panorama barely seen by a tiny portion of humanity that has been lucky enough to travel into space: from their seats, they will be able to corroborate how the blue sky turns dark and witness the roundness of the Earth in the immensity of the Universe.

