The story of Loretta Harmes, the young chef who will never be able to eat again

Loretta harmes is a 29-year-old British girl who is dedicated to her great passion: cooking. This chef has her own Instagram account dedicated to her recipes, but she has a quirk: I can not eat.

The BBC has collected in a report his story of overcoming. Loretta suffers the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (HDS), a genetic disorder that can manifest itself in several ways and that in your case, affects your stomach: it is partially paralyzed and cannot empty properly, so you cannot eat or drink.

Loretta’s health problems come from afar. When he was 15 years old, he suffered anorexia, and from the age of 19, he began to suffer terrible stomach pains. “Things started to get dramatically worse. Couldn’t eat or go to the bathroom at all and for the next five years it became a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from, “he explains.

Doctors blamed his condition on anorexia, so the treatments did not work. He weighed 25 kilos. Finally, the doctors they came across his rare disease.

Six years ago, Loretta ate for the last time. Since then, it feeds on total parenteral nutrition (TPN), that is, it is connected 18 hours a day to a bag with nutrients that go directly to your circulatory system.

“TPN regained my weight and energy. It was nice to go back to wearing normal clothes and not having to shop in the children’s section,” said Loretta, who until then had been prostrate most of the time. Her bones had become extremely weak and her periods stopped.

Thanks to this improvement, Loretta can dedicate herself to her passion: cooking. “The reason I am not worried about not being able to eat is because I am so relieved that I have no pain after so many years, “he explains.

“What gives me pleasure is cooking. Being in the kitchen is a real creative space for me. If I’m anxious or worried, as soon as I cook everything goes away because I focus on the dish I’m making, “she says.