The story of Kevin Durant’s yellow tennis shoes on his return

The history of the yellow tennis star of the NBA, Kevin Durant on his return with the Brooklyn nets.

The star of the Brooklyn nets, Kevin Durant, made sure their return was special. In addition to showing off his impressive offensive arsenal, Durant also made fans notice the sweet sneakers he wore Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After his dominant beating 139-111 of the Pelicans, Durant took to Instagram to share the story behind the yellow sneakers he wore for his long-awaited comeback.

“I met my brother in the seventh grade open gym at Walker Mill High School, we’re still rocking out. He created @enspirestreetwear a few years ago and collaborated with @nike on some KD13s. What a damn honor it was to enlist in these. I know what my son has been through so I’m glad we were able to make this happen! Great NETS WORLD victory, ”he wrote. Kevin Durant on his Instagram.

Everything definitely fell into place that night. Durant was able to honor his good friend and help the Nets to get the victory.

Durant came off the bench and played just 19 minutes. But he had a very productive night despite limited minutes, dropping 17 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shot from the field and a 5-of-5 clip from the charity band. Former MVP of the NBA he also had seven rebounds and five assists. It was Durant’s first game since Feb. 13 due to a strained right hamstring.