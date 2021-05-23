The story of Julia Pastrana, the Mexican who was exhibited in circuses around the world as a phenomenon

The monkey woman. The missing link. The central act of spectacles of eyesore ”: this was the eventful life of the famous Julia Pastrana.

The lights in the tent come on. At the center of the stage, a tiny woman appears with a mask covering her face. The circus audience awaits. The same scene is repeated in Paris than Berlin and New York: they are tense, but eager to meet you. He goes to the center of the place to start his act with presence. Once there, he reveals his face with a mischievous smile: hairy, brunette, with crooked teeth and tiny. That was Julia Pastrana.

A charismatic woman

Image: 1870 engraving, Wikimedia Commons

Upon meeting the gruesome face of the “bear woman“, There were always several reactions. There were those who laughed out loud; others let out screams of terror; some more simply considered that it was not a show for children: it seemed obscene to them. However, Julia Pastrana did a fortune with its ugliness. Rather than understanding it as a weakness, it was the hallmark of his act for years.

Her show was advertised for years as if she were the very embodiment of the missing link. In 1854, The New York Times called it the “link between humanity and the orangutan.” In the middle of the 19th century, a woman with bulging breasts, brunette and with a bushy beard it was the perfect excuse to fill a circus tent in Europe.

At a very young age, Pastrana had to leave her home in Sinaloa to seek better life opportunities. It was then that she met the man who would make her the star of the eyesore: M. Rates, who orchestrated his first appearance in the United States. Her show was so acclaimed that, a couple of years later, Theodor Lent would become her manager, taking her on a tour across the European continent.

A condition that impressed Charles Darwin

Image: Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Over time, few theaters were worthy of the act of Julia Pastrana. Even Charles Darwin, the British evolutionary scholar, decided that meeting her in person would give her knowledge to which, otherwise, could not have access. When they finally met, he targeted the media with a number of ungrounded assertions:

“Julia Pastrana, a Spanish dancer, was an extraordinarily fine woman, but she had a thick beard and a hairy forehead. She was photographed and her skin put on display. But what concerns us is that he had an irregular double row of teeth on both upper and lower jaws. One row placed inside the other, from which Dr. Purland took a sample. Due to the excess of teeth, his mouth was projected and his face had the appearance of a gorilla ”.

None of this was true. Years later, when his case was studied more seriously, it was discovered that he suffered from a condition that today is easily treatable with laser: hypertrichosis, or werewolf syndrome. Actually, his intellectual abilities were intact, and he only had hair where women usually do not have it.

Fame and fortune were not lacking. Whenever she appeared on one of the European stages, she was on the front page: Julia Pastrana will be in town! Between presentations, and because of the closeness they kept to each other, he had a deep romantic relationship with Theodor Lent —And eventually got pregnant.

A complicated pregnancy

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shortly before she became pregnant, Lent asked her to marry him. It was inevitable: this would save a lot of legal trouble, and the increasingly robust bank accounts of the woman were a prize worth considering. When they finalized their union, Lent forced her to undergo extensive physiological examinations, and had to cancel your shows for a week.

The busy life of the show did not allow her to have an easy pregnancy. On the contrary, at the time of giving birth, she had so many complications that she lost her life. Lent didn’t take care of her. Fled. A couple of months later and her body was found by a pair of cowboys, who sold her to the highest bidder in a natural history museum.

This is how Julia Pastrana began a second tour of Europe. This time, posthumous. His corpse (and that of his baby) was dissected with methods applied to the most fearsome beasts in the European collection of the moment. Paris, Milan, Berlin and other major cities witnessed the bear woman in the same position, immovable, almost plastic. Behind a glass box, the woman toured Europe once more.

We suggest: Hottentot Venus, the story of the woman who was kidnapped by conquerors and humiliated in circuses in Europe

Back to mexico

Julia Pastrana’s case has caused a stir in recent years. After spending more than a century exhibited together with her son in various science museums, in 2013 she was returned to Sinaloa. The Mexican government was in charge of giving him the burial that he had wanted in his will, and finally managed to return to his country of origin to rest.

Various historiographical reviews have been published regarding his life. “La mujer mono” (1964) and “The true story of the tragic life and triumphant death of Julia Pastrana, the ugliest woman in the world” (1998) are among them. The nuances vary in between those two extremes.

After appearing as the central act of various monster oddity shows, Julia Pastrana’s remains have a decent place to rest. No longer as an eyesore, or as the object of study of anatomical collectionsbut as a charitable and talented woman, who forged a successful career on her own.

