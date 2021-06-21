The story of Joice, the African slave created the fortune of the most famous circus in the world

The slave Joice Heth was exploited beyond her life by the circus man PT Barnum: even her corpse became an almost tourist attraction.

Joice Heth was a black woman. In the 19th century, that immediately translated into a slavery sentence in the United States. Little is known about her life before it was bought by PT Barnum, (the famous businessman and circus performer who years later created the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus) in 1835. At that time in history, the records of the lives of slaves did not they were necessary. In life, however, he never imagined that he would become a almost tourist attraction for doctors from different parts of the country – even years after they died.

A star of contemporary medicine

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Little was left of Joice Heth. Beyond estimates regarding his place of birth – possibly in Madagascar -, there are no files on his family and personal life. What happened to the history of the United States was the trajectory of his corpse. After dying, the woman would become a star of contemporary medicine.

The woman lost her life in New York. On February 25, 1836, his body was opened in the City Saloon, in front of an audience of 1,500 spectators who paid for the show. Many of them were scientists, hoping to find valuable information about other life forms in Africa. They found nothing new: the human body is always the same.

However, the halo of mystery haunted Heth’s body for years: her buyer, PT Barnum, claimed that she had cared for George Washington as a child and presumed that she was a 161-year-old woman. With a long career as a showman in Kentucky, the man knew how to sell a story “Although it might not be real.”

A post-mortem tour

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Barnum first met Joice Heth at her home. By his own account, he found her completely immobilized in an armchair at home. Completely blind, toothless, and with a thick mass of gray hair on her head, the woman seemed to vanish in on herself. Despite his condition, according to the showman, he was talkative and friendly.

The story regarding Joice Heth’s relationship with the first president of the United States lies in the accounts Barnum heard about “your dear little georgeAccording to Michael Lueger, in his article by JStor Daily. The document that validated their stories was the act of acquisition by the Washington family. It was then that Barnum saw the opportunity, and acquired the woman at that moment.

With a new invoice, valued at $ 500, he owned Joice in 1835. From then on, he took her on a tour throughout the eastern part of the country, promoting her as the centennial nurse of the country’s first president. Heth repeatedly denied it in life, but the story was successful. A year later, the tour would culminate in an autopsy plate, with the centennial woman’s corpse open in front of doctors who they did not give credit for their humanity and a fortune for PT Barnum, which earned him to continue in the circus world and later found the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

