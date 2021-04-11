The story of how the iconic Citroën DS “Tiburon” was secretly redesigned

As long as the years go by, the Citroën DS, aka “Jaws”, looks as good today as when it was presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1955. A car that stole all eyes not only for its spectacular design, but also for its technology and a quality of filming to say of a flying carpet. And it was showing it during its two decades of production, where the aesthetic changes were very, very limited.

Flaminio Bertoni, the Italian designer who created the lines of the Citroën Traction Avant and that he had softened those of the POS to transform it into the sympathetic 2CV, generated unanimity in its design. He began work on the forms of the DS in 1938, initially as a redesign of the Traction Avant. Over the months, the project took a new direction and, before the outbreak of World War II, the Citroën management communicated to Bertoni that the objective was no longer to improve the Traction Avant, but to launch a completely new car.

Citroën Traction Avant (1934)

He was literally described by the company as a “Vehicle of Grande Diffusion” (“Broadcast Car”), receiving the code name “VGD”. Bertoni, already released from technical ties with the Traction Avant, and thanks to an agreement with the general coordinator of the project, the engineer André Lefebvre, began to sculpt (Bertoni was considered more a sculptor than a designer) the image of the new vehicle based on the shape of a drop of water, since it is the most aerodynamic structure that exists in nature.

Successively, between 1953 and 1954, Bertoni was inspired by the shape of fish. But, on an early Sunday morning, he created the almost definitive sculpture of the future car, the DS19. The result was, however, very large: almost twenty feet, excessive for typical European car parks. Bertoni returned to the design table, a few months after the presentation. With the speed that embodied, Bertoni cut the “VGD” by almost one meter reducing the rear overhang, masking the cut with the now famous plastic (or stainless steel) cones that, in the saloon, housed the rear indicators.

Bertoni, always dissatisfied with his own creations (he jokingly accused the rest of the designers of having “ruined” his work by putting wheels on it), continued working on the lines of the DS to update the car. On a Saturday morning in December 1963, he is said to have had an entire nose of a DS brought to his laboratory and, with a hammer, modeling clay, and Plexiglass, in a few hours he rebuilt the hood, fenders and bumper to create the famous shark nose that would distinguish the model from September 1967.

The rear, on the other hand, remained practically identical to that of 1955 with only minor differences in the final part of the fins. Bertoni always considered this area of ​​the DS as the least satisfactory. But in February 1964, during a meeting of friends, Bertoni found himself unwell and an ambulance (a DS, obviously) took him to the hospital where he died after a very short time. A stroke ended the life of one of the best designers of his time, and finding a successor was not an easy task.

Bertoni had two assistants: Henri Dargent Y Robert Opron, recently arrived from the design center of Simca. Of the two, he was the second chosen to continue Flaminio’s work and take over the brand’s design department. He was the author, among others, of the Citroën AMI 8 (the redesign of the AMI 6 projected by Bertoni in what was his last work), the GS, the YE and from CX. Opron, for its part, tried to finish Bertoni’s work and modernize the DS by giving it a new front and a new and characteristic rear.

The works were carried out internally in the design center, without paralyzing the rest of the projects, but with a high priority, since the management feared that the years would begin to take their toll on “the goddess”

(DS is literally pronounced déesse) and they wanted to give the DS a new look that would ensure continuity of production. But not that sales were bad (in fact, his best year was 1970), but their shapes did not match that of the 70s, more angular and “square”. Still, no one objected to maintaining the guidelines.

Opron, Gromik, Franchiset, Dargent himself and all the artists in the company, sculpted (in imitation of the master) and built 1: 1 scale models of their own works, only to determine that everything Bertoni had done was already sufficient well. Finally, of the Hundreds of mockups, pencil designs, and life-size models, only a few photos and some thumbnails remained. The line of the DS did not change the slightest, except the front that saw the arrival of a new optical group and more modern bumpers.

To the great Battista FarinaNicknamed “Pinin Farina”, the famous Italian designer was asked in the mid-1970s how Citroën should project a new DS for the next decade. His reply was: “They should leave it as is”, because “you cannot improve what is already perfect”. The DS is one of a select number of recognizable cars around the world. The fact that it was made in France, the UK, Belgium, South Africa, Australia and Yugoslavia may have helped, but few have enjoyed such universal appeal.

Source: DS

Photo gallery:

Photos