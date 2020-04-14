Coronavirus is killing thousands of people across the planet, but it is acting especially strongly in Spain, located in second place for the highest number of infected, and first for the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants. For this reason, the state of alarm has been decreed, among other series of measures, so that people must stay at home and stop the contagion curve. It is essential, because we are talking about the lives of thousands of people.

And to combat the coronavirus, the Spanish government, as established by law, has seized both raw materials and essential products, among which we find antiseptic alcohol, masks, coronavirus tests and other goods. It is a necessity since even the toilets do not have sufficient security measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

And among all this a very curious story has been created: the domain “coronavirus.es” was free and someone – in order to later sell it for a six-digit figure – registered it. But things get messy when he was offered $ 10,000 before the Spanish government took him over completely free of charge.

Someone offered him $ 10,000 for the domain “coronavirus.es” but rejected it for being “aggressive”

According to the story of this Filipino living in New Jersey, someone initially offered him $ 2,000 for this domain – which would have cost him around $ 15. He rejected them and the offer went up to $ 5,000. By then, the domain owner had offered that the interested person could use the domain in exchange for his continued possession of the domain to place ads and generate profits. Therefore, it was intended that a third party – losing the possibility that this third party was the Government of Spain – generated the web content, keeping it ads and all the profit generated.

Always agree with him, This last time he was threatened that Spain would take away his domain if he did not offer a last offer of $ 10,000., as a show of good faith, although this resident of the United States ended up blocking communications with the person who offered him the money. Later, he had received a notification from his usual domain registrar that it had been temporarily confiscated, and that after the state of alarm it would be returned.

10 000 dollars actually, and although it seems to us a very high figure, it is nothing compared to the real benefit that could have been taken from a domain like that. There are domains, in fact, that have been sold much higher. In fact, he sold one himself for $ 25,000 just a few months ago, showing a picture of his face with the huge check on the same forum. But we are talking about an epidemic and many lives at stake. In other conditions, the domain could have been an hour mine.

At this point, the user, who intended to profit from a domain that would be used to inform the Spanish population about the coronavirus –Which could save lives–, he claims that the Government of Spain was probably behind all the time, being the same who offered him the $ 10,000, although he has no way of proving it. It also proposes that this person simply be a third party aware of the situation and that he subsequently intends to sell the domain to the Government. But who would spend such an amount of money knowing that the domain will be confiscated at any time?

However, if it had been the Spanish Government, it would have used an institutional email from the government, and not a free email -like Gmail or Outlook-, as stated by the original owner of the domain “coronavirus.es”. The truth is that the situation is very strange from the beginning.

“Lack of foresight by the Spanish Government for not registering the domain”

We have contacted himself through the same forum he used to tell this whole story, although we are still waiting for a response, as well as awaiting a response from the public entity in charge of managing the coronavirus website. In that same forum he has also expressed that he felt threatened by how the money was offered, and that was why he rejected it. He later mentioned that Spain is to blame for the lack of foresight for not having registered the domain. However, and after criticism from several users of the same platform, they began to listen explaining that in reality the domain would have been offered for free by the state if they had asked for it.

«Not registering Coronavirus.es in your country code is an example of this lack of preparation. The people of Spain should ask themselves. “Wait, do you [el Gobierno] knew about Coronavirus but did not register Coronavirus.es as an information site for Spain? Instead, did some fat Filipino from Jersey check it out? And you tried to buy it but you could only afford $ 10,000 and confiscated it for free? », Writes the user on the web platform.

Yes, the government can confiscate domains

But can the government really requisition domains? Yes you can, and not only did you confiscate “coronavirus.es”, but you are also using others. This is established in Royal Decree 463/2020 published in the BOE on March 14. The other domains that also were confiscated are “covid19.es” and “covid-19.es”. Of course, the only domains you can confiscate are the “.es”, without having control over the rest, since they only have domain over it. If we check any of these domains, we will see that they all lead us to the same web page that the Government is using as a contact point to inform citizens.

But there is more: Spanish laws do not allow “.es” domains to be registered to speculate –That is, that you buy a domain to sell it much more expensive–, so the intentions of this American citizen are even illegal in our country, as established by Law 34/2002, of July 11, on services of the society of information and electronic commerce.

«The National Plan for Internet Domain Names will establish appropriate mechanisms to prevent abusive or speculative registration of domain names, the improper use of terms of generic meaning or place names and, in general, to prevent conflicts that may arise from the assignment of domain names, “explains the additional provision of this Law.

