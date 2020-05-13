One of the most epic and at the same time nostalgic moments that we saw this week in ‘The Last Dance’, was the memory of ‘Space Jam‘, the Warner Bros film that came out in 1996 and that combined two elements that were the sensation at this time: Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Beyond the film, which is surely part of your childhood, there is a hidden point that must be highlighted and that is that this film helped MJ he will recover all his ability… yes, just like in the plot. Now we will explain why.

As we will remember, Michael Jordan decided to ‘retire’ for a time in 1993 after he got his third title in a row NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

Months later he fulfilled his dream of being a baseball player, the White Sox, they signed it (the Bulls owner also owned this team, so it was like a ‘direct pass’), he did not have a good time in his first games but that boost of competitiveness would lead him to have a great average, to win the admiration of the fans and although for weeks he was attacked and qualified as a ‘Failure’, Michael Jordan always got up.

In nineteen ninety five decided to return to the Chicago Bulls with the singular phrase “I’m Back”. It was obvious that changing his training routines to those of the baseball They would leave it ‘touched’ and it was that he had a very bad start; he scored few points, he looked tired, he had all the pressure on him and although agreed to film ‘Space Jam’ and make his day even heavier, in the end that was what took him to the top.

The Jordan Dome looked lit pic.twitter.com/4BrQkgo4Cx – SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan filmed from Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was a very heavy day but MJ knew she needed this. Combining basketball and cinema was not easy, so he asked that they make suitable facilities for him to train as well and thus the famous ‘Jordan Dome’.

The NBA legend was filmingIn his spare time he went to the machines to train, he finished at 7 pm and took advantage of the fact that there were other stars in the league to play friendly matches. That was from the newspaper. There were days when Jordan didn’t stop until 10 or 11 at night and it was something he enjoyed; ‘Space Jam’ brought it to be the same as before.

“They were incredible matches, one of the best we could play. There were no referees, so we pitted ourselves and it was all pretty tough. I don’t know how Michael had so much energy, he spent the day rolling and then played three hours. Sometimes he would finish and start doing weights knowing that had to stand up again in the morning“Reggie Miller mentioned in ‘The Last Dance.’

Michael Jordan It was the same as before, the training and film Jam Space Jam‘At the same time they made him stronger and that led him to oget one more NBA title, in the campaign 1995-96. An epic fact.